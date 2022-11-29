ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
MUSIC: Greta Van Fleet Postpones Tour After Injury.

Greta Van Fleet has been forced to postpone shows on their current tour after frontman Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum on stage. On Instagram, Kiszka revealed the injury and said, “I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.”
Eight more artists join the Bluesfest 2023 lineup

Bluesfest 2023 just got much bigger, with the likes of Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini joining the bill. After eight long years, the Paisley crooner sensationally returned from the musical wilderness in July with his fourth studio album, Last Night in the Bittersweet. It duly topped the charts in his home country – his third to achieve this feat – and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Most listened to artists and songs in Houston

Houston loves Bad Bunny, as does the rest of the world, according to Spotify streams in 2022. Driving the news: Spotify released its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022. And while Houston listeners love local stars, neither Beyonce nor Lizzo — both of whom released albums this year — made it on Houston's lists.
Tim Burgess is working on a book about closing songs on albums

Tim Burgess has revealed that he is working on a book that will focus on the final songs on albums. Quoting a tweet from two years ago in which he first raised the idea, the Charlatans frontman confirmed on Sunday (November 27) that it is now “a real life thing” and he is “working on this today”.

