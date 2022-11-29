Bluesfest 2023 just got much bigger, with the likes of Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini joining the bill. After eight long years, the Paisley crooner sensationally returned from the musical wilderness in July with his fourth studio album, Last Night in the Bittersweet. It duly topped the charts in his home country – his third to achieve this feat – and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

6 HOURS AGO