The Comeback

Qatar admits shocking number of World Cup worker deaths

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has certainly had its thrilling moments on the pitch, it has also been plagued with controversies. Many of those controversies stem from the country’s conservative Muslim policies, like Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ stance and its strict alcohol regulations. However, the country’s egregious human rights violations have drawn the most Read more... The post Qatar admits shocking number of World Cup worker deaths appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France 24

Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup

Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
Front Office Sports

Saudi Arabia Reportedly Blocks Qatari World Cup Streaming Coverage

Many viewers in Saudi Arabia may not have been able to watch their team’s massive upset against Argentina — or any other match at the World Cup. The Saudi government has reportedly blocked TOD TV — the World Cup rights holder in the country and a subsidiary of Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group — from showing matches in the kingdom.
The Independent

Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?

World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
KEYT

US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead World Cup clash

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match. The atmosphere is generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. Dalia, an 18-year-old Iranian from the southern city of Ahvaz who attended the game with her parents, said Tuesday’s match had exposed divisions within her family between those still committed to supporting Iran’s national team and others who reject the players as tools of the government.
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
New York Post

Qatari official says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’

A top official linked to Qatar’s World Cup organization has estimated that as many as 500 migrant workers died while building the $200 billion tournament complex in Doha — a much higher number than previously stated. Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, disclosed the shocking figure in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, parts of which were shared on Twitter Monday.  Speaking from a location near the controversial tournament site, Morgan asked al-Thawadi for an “honest, realistic” total of migrant workers who died as a result of the infrastructure project since it began in 2014.  “The estimate...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. While Mexico won the game, 2-1, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round. Simultaneously, Argentina took down Poland in another Group C match, with both teams...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Morocco play Canada in World Cup Group FThat leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or...
BBC

World Cup: Build-up to Tunisia v France & Australia v Denmark

There should be plenty of twists and turns to come as the Group D table reorganises itself over the course of the next few hours, and managers at both stadiums will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at the other. "My thinking is to prepare the team to...

