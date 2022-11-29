Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
World Cup fans in Qatar insult and refuse to speak to reporters when they find out they're from Israel
Israeli journalists are being shunned at the World Cup in Qatar, with many fans yelling at them and refusing to conduct interviews once they find out which country they are from. Ordinarily, Israelis can't easily visit Qatar - but as part of a deal with FIFA, the Gulf state has...
Qatar admits shocking number of World Cup worker deaths
While the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has certainly had its thrilling moments on the pitch, it has also been plagued with controversies. Many of those controversies stem from the country’s conservative Muslim policies, like Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ stance and its strict alcohol regulations. However, the country’s egregious human rights violations have drawn the most Read more... The post Qatar admits shocking number of World Cup worker deaths appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France 24
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Saudi Arabia Reportedly Blocks Qatari World Cup Streaming Coverage
Many viewers in Saudi Arabia may not have been able to watch their team’s massive upset against Argentina — or any other match at the World Cup. The Saudi government has reportedly blocked TOD TV — the World Cup rights holder in the country and a subsidiary of Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group — from showing matches in the kingdom.
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?
World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
KEYT
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match. The atmosphere is generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. Dalia, an 18-year-old Iranian from the southern city of Ahvaz who attended the game with her parents, said Tuesday’s match had exposed divisions within her family between those still committed to supporting Iran’s national team and others who reject the players as tools of the government.
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Qatari official says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’
A top official linked to Qatar’s World Cup organization has estimated that as many as 500 migrant workers died while building the $200 billion tournament complex in Doha — a much higher number than previously stated. Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, disclosed the shocking figure in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, parts of which were shared on Twitter Monday. Speaking from a location near the controversial tournament site, Morgan asked al-Thawadi for an “honest, realistic” total of migrant workers who died as a result of the infrastructure project since it began in 2014. “The estimate...
Socceroos to face Argentina in World Cup knockouts after Australia’s famous win over Denmark – live reaction
Graham Arnold’s side have made it to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Join Elias Visontay for reaction as a nation celebrates
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. While Mexico won the game, 2-1, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round. Simultaneously, Argentina took down Poland in another Group C match, with both teams...
Ben Duckett hails team environment as England's quartet of centurions make hay
Positive intent from the get-go reaps rich rewards as England smash records in Rawalpindi
Sporting News
Is Lionel Messi playing today? Full details for Argentina vs. Poland at World Cup 2022
Despite Argentina's shaky start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their superstar Lionel Messi has still managed to shine brightly. The 35-year-old, likely appearing at the tournament for the last time, has scored in both of their games so far in Qatar. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot...
Sporting News
How to watch Poland vs. Argentina in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Poland and Argentina would both be happy to end Group C in its current state, sitting first and second respectively. With neither side's safety sealed, the group favourites will need to go head to head in a bid to confirm their escape ahead of Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Lionel Messi...
Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Morocco play Canada in World Cup Group FThat leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or...
BBC
World Cup: Build-up to Tunisia v France & Australia v Denmark
There should be plenty of twists and turns to come as the Group D table reorganises itself over the course of the next few hours, and managers at both stadiums will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at the other. "My thinking is to prepare the team to...
Expectations, tactics, armbands: Denmark’s Qatar postmortem begins
Inspired last year to honour Christian Eriksen, the Euro 2020 semi-finalists now seemed affected by Fifa’s threats
