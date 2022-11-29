ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

What’s In The Revised Nuisance Code On Tuesday Night’s County Council Agenda For Adoption?

corralescomment.com

Election Opens Commission Vacancy, Shuffles Bernalillo Reps

When 2023 rolls around, the Sandoval County Commission may be a member short while the town of Bernalillo loses a longtime friend in the Legislature. Commissioner F. Kenneth “Ken” Eichwald, D-Cuba, told the Signpost he’ll submit his resignation to the governor effective Dec. 31. However, he won’t be leaving elective office.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Public Schools Hiring Bus Drivers

Los Alamos Public Schools wants to put you in the driver’s seat. The LAPS Transportation Department is hiring bus drivers and substitute bus drivers. Training is available. LAPS employees are eligible for PTO, medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, YMCA membership and a retirement plan. In addition, there are opportunities for continuing education and advancement. Substitutes are not eligible for benefits.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Waste Authority Worker Dies On the Job

North Central Solid Waste employee Alfred Trujillo, 47, died on Nov. 23 after being run over by an trash truck, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar. A press release from North Central Solid Waste General Manager Janet Saucedo said Trujillo was injured on Tuesday, Nov....
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Tree Removal On North Road Begins Thursday

Los Alamos County Streets crews will be removing dead trees along the West side of North Road between Sycamore and Quemazon Road. Work will begin Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 a.m. and continue until complete. There will be a flagging operation in place. Please slowdown in the work zone and...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
bernco.gov

Sheriff-elect John Allen Announces Selection for BCSO Undersheriffs

Bernalillo County – Sheriff-elect John Allen has made his selections for undersheriff for his administration that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Lt. Aaron Williamson and Sgt. Johann Jareno will be appointed to the positions of undersheriff. In addition, retired Sgt. Hollie Anderson will be appointed to the position of major, which is new to the Sheriff’s Office. Williamson, Jareno, and Anderson have over 50 years of combined law enforcement experience in multiple areas.
BERNALILLO, NM
corralescomment.com

Anderson Parcel Could Be Good Move for Growers’ Market

Although the Village has been in negotiations for years to buy the three-acre Gonzales tract next to the bank, a different, lesser-known two-acre parcel next to the post office may be acquired as early as next month. The vacant land adjacent to the post office’s property line would be used...
CORRALES, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

County closes Cuba road due to unsafe bridge

Sandoval County Public Works Department is closing County Road 11 in Cuba to all traffic at Mile Marker 6 as of Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., for an undetermined amount of time. The bridge on this roadway has been identified as unsafe following an inspection by the New Mexico...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
corralescomment.com

Cottonwood Tree Removal Necessary for Safety and Liability Purposes

A beloved cottonwood that graced Corrales Road at Uva Road to the west was cut down on. September 7th. Irate tree lovers left notes and flowers on the stump for weeks, including. prominent cardboard signs, one read ‘murderer.’ A final note provocatively asked “WTF?”. Did this impressive...
CORRALES, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Smith’s Marketplace Employee Charged With 27 Counts Of Fraud

Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos has been charged in Los Alamos Magistrate Court with 27 counts of fraud in connection with the alleged processing of fraudulent returns of merchandise at Smith’s Marketplace in Los Alamos. Los Alamos Police Det. Michael Weiss met with Smith’s officials who reported...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Court dismisses domestic violence charges against RR man

Domestic violence charges from last spring against a Rio Rancho man have been dismissed. In April, Mauro Uzzauto, then 59, was accused of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery against his wife after an argument. On May 24, the charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled, because...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division

Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Smiles Of Tyranny

Last night, Los Alamos County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Councilors Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs, and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Councilors Hand, Reagor, and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Nuclear Activists: Former Official Had Conflict of Interest

Nuclear activists allege conflict of interest by former ED official. Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety and Honor Our Pueblo Existence have filed a petition asking the state Water Quality Control Commission to vacate a decision permitting a radioactive liquid waste treatment facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory, citing a conflict of interest by the commission’s former chair, Stephanie Stringer. According to the groups, Stringer, who also previously served as a deputy cabinet secretary for the environment department, did not recuse herself from a decision favorable to LANL, even though she was in the midst of applying for a job with the federal agency that oversees it: the National Nuclear Security Administration. Lawyer Lindsay Lovejoy, who is representing CNNS, tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Stringer’s job transition was kept “secret” until it was completed: “If this had been disclosed while the case was still pending…she would’ve had to disqualify herself,” Lovejoy said. NNSA confirmed Stringer’s employment to the paper, but did not make her available for an interview. Anti-nuclear activists say Stringer is the latest in a series of environment department employees who went to work for either the lab or its regulatory agencies. “This practice doesn’t protect the people of New Mexico or the land or the water or the air,” CCNS Executive Director Joni Arends tells the New Mexican. “It really needs to stop.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

