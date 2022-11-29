What’s In The Revised Nuisance Code On Tuesday Night’s County Council Agenda For Adoption?

Read full article on original website
corralescomment.com
Election Opens Commission Vacancy, Shuffles Bernalillo Reps
When 2023 rolls around, the Sandoval County Commission may be a member short while the town of Bernalillo loses a longtime friend in the Legislature. Commissioner F. Kenneth “Ken” Eichwald, D-Cuba, told the Signpost he’ll submit his resignation to the governor effective Dec. 31. However, he won’t be leaving elective office.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Public Schools Hiring Bus Drivers
Los Alamos Public Schools wants to put you in the driver’s seat. The LAPS Transportation Department is hiring bus drivers and substitute bus drivers. Training is available. LAPS employees are eligible for PTO, medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, YMCA membership and a retirement plan. In addition, there are opportunities for continuing education and advancement. Substitutes are not eligible for benefits.
Rio Grande Sun
Waste Authority Worker Dies On the Job
North Central Solid Waste employee Alfred Trujillo, 47, died on Nov. 23 after being run over by an trash truck, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar. A press release from North Central Solid Waste General Manager Janet Saucedo said Trujillo was injured on Tuesday, Nov....
Rio Grande Sun
Former Santa Clara Apartments Residents Struggle After Complex Condemned
The former tenants at Santa Clara Apartments didn’t know with certainty when they would have to evacuate the building until Española officials showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The apartment complex at 816 Calle Chamisal housed 31 residents at the time of the condemnation, and the New Mexico...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Tree Removal On North Road Begins Thursday
Los Alamos County Streets crews will be removing dead trees along the West side of North Road between Sycamore and Quemazon Road. Work will begin Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 a.m. and continue until complete. There will be a flagging operation in place. Please slowdown in the work zone and...
bernco.gov
Sheriff-elect John Allen Announces Selection for BCSO Undersheriffs
Bernalillo County – Sheriff-elect John Allen has made his selections for undersheriff for his administration that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Lt. Aaron Williamson and Sgt. Johann Jareno will be appointed to the positions of undersheriff. In addition, retired Sgt. Hollie Anderson will be appointed to the position of major, which is new to the Sheriff’s Office. Williamson, Jareno, and Anderson have over 50 years of combined law enforcement experience in multiple areas.
corralescomment.com
Anderson Parcel Could Be Good Move for Growers’ Market
Although the Village has been in negotiations for years to buy the three-acre Gonzales tract next to the bank, a different, lesser-known two-acre parcel next to the post office may be acquired as early as next month. The vacant land adjacent to the post office’s property line would be used...
losalamosreporter.com
Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
rrobserver.com
County closes Cuba road due to unsafe bridge
Sandoval County Public Works Department is closing County Road 11 in Cuba to all traffic at Mile Marker 6 as of Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., for an undetermined amount of time. The bridge on this roadway has been identified as unsafe following an inspection by the New Mexico...
corralescomment.com
Cottonwood Tree Removal Necessary for Safety and Liability Purposes
A beloved cottonwood that graced Corrales Road at Uva Road to the west was cut down on. September 7th. Irate tree lovers left notes and flowers on the stump for weeks, including. prominent cardboard signs, one read ‘murderer.’ A final note provocatively asked “WTF?”. Did this impressive...
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
Feds aren’t meeting their obligations to Indigenous communities, leaders say, and instead put up roadblocks to building and
rrobserver.com
End of the line: Why some New Mexicans may no longer qualify for Medicaid next year
Samuel Perez received a letter a couple of months back with some unwelcome news. The letter, sent from the New Mexico Human Services Department in late August, read in part: “Once the (COVID-19) crisis ends, you may not get Medicaid. Your case may be closed.”. For the 65-year-old Albuquerque...
losalamosreporter.com
Smith’s Marketplace Employee Charged With 27 Counts Of Fraud
Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos has been charged in Los Alamos Magistrate Court with 27 counts of fraud in connection with the alleged processing of fraudulent returns of merchandise at Smith’s Marketplace in Los Alamos. Los Alamos Police Det. Michael Weiss met with Smith’s officials who reported...
rrobserver.com
Court dismisses domestic violence charges against RR man
Domestic violence charges from last spring against a Rio Rancho man have been dismissed. In April, Mauro Uzzauto, then 59, was accused of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery against his wife after an argument. On May 24, the charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled, because...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division
Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
losalamosreporter.com
Smiles Of Tyranny
Last night, Los Alamos County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Councilors Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs, and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Councilors Hand, Reagor, and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals...
Santa Fe Reporter
Nuclear Activists: Former Official Had Conflict of Interest
Nuclear activists allege conflict of interest by former ED official. Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety and Honor Our Pueblo Existence have filed a petition asking the state Water Quality Control Commission to vacate a decision permitting a radioactive liquid waste treatment facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory, citing a conflict of interest by the commission’s former chair, Stephanie Stringer. According to the groups, Stringer, who also previously served as a deputy cabinet secretary for the environment department, did not recuse herself from a decision favorable to LANL, even though she was in the midst of applying for a job with the federal agency that oversees it: the National Nuclear Security Administration. Lawyer Lindsay Lovejoy, who is representing CNNS, tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Stringer’s job transition was kept “secret” until it was completed: “If this had been disclosed while the case was still pending…she would’ve had to disqualify herself,” Lovejoy said. NNSA confirmed Stringer’s employment to the paper, but did not make her available for an interview. Anti-nuclear activists say Stringer is the latest in a series of environment department employees who went to work for either the lab or its regulatory agencies. “This practice doesn’t protect the people of New Mexico or the land or the water or the air,” CCNS Executive Director Joni Arends tells the New Mexican. “It really needs to stop.”
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
