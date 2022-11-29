Read full article on original website
Craig Alan Nicholson
2d ago
A crime to give my money to someone breaking the law! Get a green card and be legal or get out of America! Millions have struggled around the globe to become legal Americans. Go earn it the legal way or get out! Your illegal
Bryan Ott
2d ago
With the new governor maybe there won't be any border. Free medical and housing and pensions for all... no more taxes, never work again, just keep voting for liberal socialists.
llh
1d ago
Time for a lawsuit by legal tax paying citizens of AZ. Must be a crime to give our money away to criminals.
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Arizona County Refusing to Certify Election
A county in Arizona is reportedly refusing to certify the results of the 2022 midterm election, citing concerns about the validity of the election, despite election officials repeatedly stating that there was nothing wrong with the state's count, The Associated Press reports.
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?
PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
ABC 15 News
Calls for AG elections investigator to recuse herself because of tweets
PHOENIX — The head of Arizona's Election Integrity Unity is facing scrutiny over tweets she made immediately following the election. In the early morning hours of November 9th, the day after the election, Jennifer Wright started taking aim at the Maricopa County Elections Department. She tweeted from her private...
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
knau.org
Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission
Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates
The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Dispute over Attorney General’s Race Could Prevent New Official from Being Named
Abe Hamadeh, the Republican Nominee for Attorney, has said he wants to see every vote cast in the Arizona 2022 General Election and filed a lawsuit against the State of Arizona to ensure that happens. “Errors in our elections shouldn’t be treated as trivial. I want every legal voter who...
