ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Clark County picked to learn new tech skills

Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner is Professor of Preventive Medicine...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11:17 p.m.

Chilly evening in the 40s with lows around 40 this time around. Winds not an issue overnight. Dr. William Schaffner is Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Health Policy as well as a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national monument, Biden says

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/avi-kwa-ame-to-be-designated-as-nevadas-next-national-monument/. Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/avi-kwa-ame-to-be-designated-as-nevadas-next-national-monument/. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner is Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Health Policy as well as a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Washington and Tenaya SWAT standoff

A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Lake Mead bone found confirmed human remain. Bone discovered at Lake...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room

At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility

When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy