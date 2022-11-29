Read full article on original website
Related
8newsnow.com
Clark County picked to learn new tech skills
Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner is Professor of Preventive Medicine...
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
Fired Las Vegas nurse says hospital terminated her for not getting COVID vaccine due to Pagan beliefs
A former University Medical Center nurse has filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital after she said she was fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine due to her Pagan beliefs, documents filed in court Tuesday said.
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11:17 p.m.
Chilly evening in the 40s with lows around 40 this time around. Winds not an issue overnight. Dr. William Schaffner is Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Health Policy as well as a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee.
8newsnow.com
Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national monument, Biden says
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/avi-kwa-ame-to-be-designated-as-nevadas-next-national-monument/. Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/avi-kwa-ame-to-be-designated-as-nevadas-next-national-monument/. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner is Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Health Policy as well as a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at...
8newsnow.com
Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip being treated as barricade after reckless driving, police say
A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade situation. Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip being treated as …. A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade situation. 8 News Now interview...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with human remains found in barrel
Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with …. Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. 8 News Now interview with...
8newsnow.com
Fate of historic student-run UNLV newspaper at mercy of proposed tuition increase
Student journalism could be on the chopping block at UNLV if the 30,000-person student body does not bear the burden of paying to keep it alive. Fate of historic student-run UNLV newspaper at mercy …. Student journalism could be on the chopping block at UNLV if the 30,000-person student body...
8newsnow.com
'It's been horrendous,' Las Vegas woman forced to live in garage after delay in plumbing service project
It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas, 88, after she was told her plumbing system needed to be upgraded earlier this year. ‘It’s been horrendous,’ Las Vegas woman forced to …. It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas,...
8newsnow.com
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths in Nevada
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
8newsnow.com
Washington and Tenaya SWAT standoff
A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Lake Mead bone found confirmed human remain. Bone discovered at Lake...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
8newsnow.com
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
Fox5 KVVU
Board revokes Las Vegas plumbing contractor’s license after elderly woman’s home ‘left in shambles’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Contractors Board has revoked a license to of a Las Vegas plumbing contractor. According to the board, an 88-year-old woman was forced to live in a converted garage because her home was “left in shambles for months.”. In a news release,...
pvtimes.com
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
Comments / 0