Mohave County, AZ

Sandy Mariani
2d ago

I’d like to know who threatened them with jail time! Thats the question. This is a free society, for now, and no one should ever be threatened to vote a certain way. Sounds like blue equals communism

Donna Viestenz
2d ago

Figures and not a surprise. Our state seems to be run by subversive and paid off polititions in every are of government. Political terrorists. Sounds like communism to me.

Jeff Mings
2d ago

First off, what he's saying is not true and he knows it. classic Republican victimhood. Do your job and stop crying ❄

Arizona Mirror

County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway

Lydia Abril placed a Bible on the podium, adjusted the microphone, and told the elected officials in front of her that she wanted to pass along a message from God. “Justice? You high and mighty politicians don’t even know the meaning of the word,” Abril read aloud from Psalm 58. The crowd behind her raised […] The post County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Certifies Election Results Despite Legal Threats

Election results are being challenged in Maricopa County, but the results have been certified. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to certify the canvass of the 2022 November General Election. State law says that the Board of Supervisors must certify the canvass of an election no more...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office

Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?

PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues

PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council

The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
ARIZONA STATE

