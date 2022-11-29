Lydia Abril placed a Bible on the podium, adjusted the microphone, and told the elected officials in front of her that she wanted to pass along a message from God. “Justice? You high and mighty politicians don’t even know the meaning of the word,” Abril read aloud from Psalm 58. The crowd behind her raised […] The post County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO