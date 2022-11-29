Read full article on original website
Sandy Mariani
2d ago
I’d like to know who threatened them with jail time! Thats the question. This is a free society, for now, and no one should ever be threatened to vote a certain way. Sounds like blue equals communism
Donna Viestenz
2d ago
Figures and not a surprise. Our state seems to be run by subversive and paid off polititions in every are of government. Political terrorists. Sounds like communism to me.
Jeff Mings
2d ago
First off, what he's saying is not true and he knows it. classic Republican victimhood. Do your job and stop crying ❄
Arizona Governor-Elect Hobbs Ultimatum to County Board: Certify Her Election or Face Felony Rap
The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the governor-elect, threatened the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with legal action and criminal referral unless they certified the 2022 vote in their county. Mohave County waited until November 28, the deadline for Arizona counties to certify, to vote on...
County Under a Cloud: Maricopa’s Decade-Long History of Election Issues, from 2012 to 2022
As voters, poll workers, and observers have voiced their concerns about issues they witnessed on Election Day in Maricopa County, Ariz., a review of the county’s history shows 10 years of election issues under various election officials. Numerous issues occurred at vote centers on Election Day in Maricopa County...
Calls for AG elections investigator to recuse herself because of tweets
PHOENIX — The head of Arizona's Election Integrity Unity is facing scrutiny over tweets she made immediately following the election. In the early morning hours of November 9th, the day after the election, Jennifer Wright started taking aim at the Maricopa County Elections Department. She tweeted from her private...
Maricopa’s final election results aren’t missing thousands of votes
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - False claims about voting in Arizona’s largest county persist three weeks after the midterm election. One social media narrative claims Maricopa County’s voter turnout numbers “don’t add up.” That’s because the numbers shared in the post are missing necessary context. “Bombshell...
County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway
Lydia Abril placed a Bible on the podium, adjusted the microphone, and told the elected officials in front of her that she wanted to pass along a message from God. “Justice? You high and mighty politicians don’t even know the meaning of the word,” Abril read aloud from Psalm 58. The crowd behind her raised […] The post County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
Claims of election malfeasance keep swirling in Arizona. 12News fact-checks 3 of them
PHOENIX — It’s been three weeks since Election Day. All the votes are counted, and other than some pending litigation and a couple of recounts, the winners have been decided in Arizona. However, it has not stopped a constant flow of misinformation. On Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari...
Maricopa County Certifies Election Results Despite Legal Threats
Election results are being challenged in Maricopa County, but the results have been certified. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to certify the canvass of the 2022 November General Election. State law says that the Board of Supervisors must certify the canvass of an election no more...
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office
Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?
PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
Doug Ducey met with governor-elect Katie Hobbs as Kari Lake protests election results
(The Center Square) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with his successor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Wednesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, won a tightly-contested gubernatorial race; her Republican opponent Kari Lake has not yet accepted the election results. "I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought...
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues
PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council
The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
