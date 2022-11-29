Read full article on original website
azmirror.com
The Cochise County supervisors didn’t question election equipment when they won in 2020
The two Republican Cochise County supervisors who have so far refused to certify the Nov. 8 election because of ostensible concerns about the trustworthiness of electronic ballot tabulators weren’t concerned when that same equipment confirmed their electoral victories in 2020. Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd were both elected...
AZFamily
Cochise County votes to hire former Cyber Ninjas lawyer to represent against Hobbs
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Repubilcan Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit against election officials thrown out. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first...
AZFamily
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors prove that Katie Hobbs really stinks at cheating
Either the conspiracy theorists and election deniers are totally wrong about Gov.-elect and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, or she is really, really bad at cheating. This is a gift, a freebie, a waist-high fastball served right down the middle of the plate just asking for Hobbs to knock it out of the park.
AZFamily
Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification
Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Monday is...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
Cochise County delays vote certification
In a special session of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors Monday morning, the three-person board voted to postpone certifying the election until the end of the week.
Voters weigh in on Cochise County Board of Supervisors' vote
Some say it's reasonable to postpone for accuracy, while others are disappointed in the decision. People are weighing in on Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors vote to postpone
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
PHOENIX — (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state's top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County...
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
KOLD-TV
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
Crews responding to wildfire near Carr Canyon
Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
thevailvoice.com
Making a Difference for 25 Years
The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Sahuarita, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Sahuarita, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Cholla High School soccer team will have a game with Sahuarita High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:00.
