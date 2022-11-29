Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
104.1 WIKY
RBI seen raising rates by smaller 35bps in Dec, hiking again in early 2023: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25% in December, according to economists polled by Reuters who expect another modest move up early next year to curb lingering inflation pressures. A strong two-thirds majority said it was...
104.1 WIKY
Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
104.1 WIKY
Defiant pound sees biggest monthly rise since 2020 – but still trails most peers
LONDON (Reuters) – The pound has pulled off its biggest monthly increase against the U.S. dollar since July 2020 in November, although its rally was eclipsed by peers such as the yen and the Swiss franc. Sterling had jumped about 5% against the greenback in November, as of 2110...
104.1 WIKY
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-China central bank to offer limited, targeted growth support, no bazooka
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s $17 trillion economy is headed for one of its worst showings this year in almost half a century, but its central bank has limited options in its armoury for providing policy support as it would want to avoid stoking capital flight. The People’s Bank...
104.1 WIKY
Philippines central bank ready to adjust policy settings amid resilient economy
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines central bank has policy flexibility given a resilient economy and stands ready to adjust interest rates to bring inflation back to target, its governor said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation’s sound economy provided the central bank flexibility “to manoeuvre as it acts to...
104.1 WIKY
Russia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov – PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in almost six years in November thanks to an increase in output and new orders, a business survey showed on Thursday, rebounding from a dip towards contraction last month. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea truckers’ strike cost $1.2 billion in lost shipments
SEOUL (Reuters) – A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday. Disruptions to the country’s supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the nationwide strike by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.
104.1 WIKY
Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
kitco.com
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair's key speech
Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo and Shanghai but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and other regional markets. Oil prices rose. China has eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. It's unclear if protests will start up again...
Comments / 0