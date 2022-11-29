ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
104.1 WIKY

Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
The Associated Press

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
104.1 WIKY

Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
104.1 WIKY

Philippines central bank ready to adjust policy settings amid resilient economy

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines central bank has policy flexibility given a resilient economy and stands ready to adjust interest rates to bring inflation back to target, its governor said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation’s sound economy provided the central bank flexibility “to manoeuvre as it acts to...
104.1 WIKY

Russia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov – PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in almost six years in November thanks to an increase in output and new orders, a business survey showed on Thursday, rebounding from a dip towards contraction last month. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea truckers’ strike cost $1.2 billion in lost shipments

SEOUL (Reuters) – A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday. Disruptions to the country’s supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the nationwide strike by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.
104.1 WIKY

Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair's key speech

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo and Shanghai but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and other regional markets. Oil prices rose. China has eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. It's unclear if protests will start up again...

