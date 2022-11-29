Tony Iommi has opened up about the experience of recording in the house belonging to the Beatles‘ John Lennon for Black Sabbath‘s The Mob Rules. The metal icon was discussing Ronnie James Dio‘s integration into the band following the firing of Ozzy Osbourne in 1979 due to drug and alcohol problems in a new interview with Kerrang when he shared a titbit about recording the follow-up to the successful 1980 LP Heaven And Hell. “So when it came to writing Mob Rules, we were all used to each other, and we would just do the same thing: jam and come up with a riff and then work it into a song,” Iommi shared.

