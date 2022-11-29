Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
guitar.com
Dean Guitars founder on the difference between Van Halen and Malmsteen: “great players, but no hit songs”
Dean Guitars founder Dean Zelinsky has opined on the difference between Eddie Van Halen and Yngwie Malmsteen as guitar musicians. In a new interview with Loudwire, Zelinsky argued that skill is not the only measurement of greatness, opining that becoming an iconic rock star takes much more than just becoming the world’s greatest bedroom guitar player. “Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix – all great players but reached iconic status due to their hit songs. Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa…great players, but no hit songs,” Zelinsky began.
Watch as Grammy-winning guitarist Kingfish plays Hendrix so well he would've blown the roof off the Hard Rock Hotel if he wasn't already on it
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram plays Jimi's Red House – on the roof of Hendrix's last-known house
guitar.com
Footage of Eddie Van Halen playing early configuration of Frankenstein has appeared online
Footage of Eddie Van Halen playing the first iteration of his Frankenstein guitar has been shared online. As it’s been shot on Super8 film sadly there is no sound, but it does show EVH with his iconic guitar following its white with black stripes paint-job, less than a year after the band’s debut record was released.
Christmas Ransom review – jokes don’t land in Stan’s schmaltzy yuletide mess
I hate to sound like a grinch but I doubt many viewers will make it all the way through Stan’s klutzy new Christmas movie – a low budget and rinky-dink slice of schmaltzy yuletide sentiment. When a kindly toy shop owner and one of his staff members are...
Kerrang
Tony Iommi: “Ronnie James Dio gave us a new lease of life, and it also gave us a challenge”
On April 27, 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the band. He’d already actually quit once, and returned soon after, but this time it was for good. Too much booze and drugs (and in relative terms, for this to be a standout problem in late-’70s Sabbath is quite the thing), not enough focus on work, winding up the rest of the band in the studio, Ozzy had become a drag on a band already struggling.
Nils Lofgren Tried to Take Over Springsteen and Young Schedules
Nils Lofgren says he was told to “get lost” when he tried to take control of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young’s work schedules. It was a bid to deal with the split loyalties he has to the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, which left him having to decide which band to tour with in 2023. He told Rolling Stone that he made the difficult decision to go on the road with Springsteen, even though he’d love to help Young support his new album, World Record.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
guitar.com
Bruce Springsteen discusses why he chose Only The Strong Survive as album title
Bruce Springsteen has revealed why he decided on Only The Strong Survive as the album title for his latest record, and noted that he was already working on a sequel at the time. Springsteen released the record earlier this month (November), describing it as a “collection of 15 soul music...
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine’s guitar tech appears to show first look at signature Gibson Les Paul
Dave Mustaine‘s guitar tech seems to have given fans a first look at a Mustaine signature Les Paul. A recent Instagram post from Mustaine’s guitar tech Bryan Jones showed off what seems to be a Gibson Les Paul with Dave Mustaine’s signature fret markers and 24 frets. No further details have been released at this time, but the guitar appears to sport Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan pickups.
guitar.com
Tony Iommi recalls when Black Sabbath recorded in John Lennon’s house: “You’d open a cupboard, and they’d just be full of gold discs”
Tony Iommi has opened up about the experience of recording in the house belonging to the Beatles‘ John Lennon for Black Sabbath‘s The Mob Rules. The metal icon was discussing Ronnie James Dio‘s integration into the band following the firing of Ozzy Osbourne in 1979 due to drug and alcohol problems in a new interview with Kerrang when he shared a titbit about recording the follow-up to the successful 1980 LP Heaven And Hell. “So when it came to writing Mob Rules, we were all used to each other, and we would just do the same thing: jam and come up with a riff and then work it into a song,” Iommi shared.
guitar.com
Metallica’s James Hetfield on St. Anger backlash: “Eh, it’s honest”
James Hetfield has discussed the, er, shall we say, “mixed” reviews Metallica’s 2003 record, St. Anger received. Yesterday (28 November), the band announced that they would be releasing a new album in April 2023, with a world tour also lined up, featuring support from artists such as Pantera, Architects and more. They also dropped a brand new single, Lux Æterna.
jambroadcasting.com
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers share acoustic ‘American Girl’ video
A new video for the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic “American Girl” has just been released. The live acoustic version of the song comes from the newly released Live at the Fillmore, (1997) box set. According to a post on the Petty Instagram account, the black and...
guitar.com
Johnny Marr names John McLaughlin as “greatest guitar player of all time”
Former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has named jazz fusion maestro John McLaughlin as his “greatest guitar player of all time”. In a new interview with The Line-Up podcast, Marr shared that he in fact had the opportunity to meet McLaughlin, but chose not to.”I was offered the opportunity to meet John McLaughlin, I don’t know whether he’s aware of this, only a few months ago and I elected not to,” Marr said.
guitar.com
Lars Ulrich says Metallica’s Stranger Things collaboration would be considered “selling out” 20 years ago
Lars Ulrich has shared his thoughts on the cultural resurgence of Metallica thanks to the character Joseph Quinn on Netflix’ Stranger Things series. In a new feature with the New Yorker, the Metallica drummer opined on how times have changed with crossovers between heavy music and the mainstream becoming more common. “If you and I were sitting here twenty years ago, thirty years ago, back then it was really only about the music,” Ulrich began.
Tony Iommi hails Ronnie James Dio for giving Black Sabbath "a new lease of life" following Sharon Osbourne introduction
Tony Iommi says that recruiting Ronnie James Dio for Black Sabbath "opened up a lot more variety for us"
Comments / 0