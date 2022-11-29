Read full article on original website
Related
Hindu group to march for Adani port project in India amid Christian protests
VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Hindu group close to India's ruling party will on Wednesday march in support of a $900 million port project by the Adani Group which has been stalled by Christian protesters, as tensions rise after clashes in which 80 people were injured.
BBC
Adani Port: Violent protests over billionaire's Kerala project
A mob stormed a police station in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday night, injuring 36 police officers, as months of protests against a port project escalated into violence. The port is being built by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, owned by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani. Protesters,...
Billionaire Modi ally on verge of taking over independent Indian news channel
One of India’s few remaining news channels known for independent reporting is about to be taken over by a billionaire ally of the prime minister, Narendra Modi. In recent years, NDTV (New Delhi Television) has earned a reputation as one of the last bastions of independent journalism among India’s mainstream media, which have increasingly been put under pressure to toe the government line under Modi, who came to power in 2014.
Some Chinese cities relax coronavirus controls but step up security after protests
Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Chengdu and other major Chinese cities said they were easing coronavirus testing requirements and controls on movement.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan's powerful army
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan, Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan's new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation.
Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain
Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
The world's 5 best special-operations forces besides those of the US
US special-operations units like Delta Force and the Navy SEALs are well-known, but many other countries also field top-tier special operators.
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
Indian billionaire Adani's firm wins bid to develop vast Mumbai slum
The real estate unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises has won the right to redevelop India's largest slum, Mumbai's Dharavi neighborhood, with a 50 billion rupee ($612 million) bid, a state official said on Tuesday.
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization
India PM Modi's home state Gujarat votes in key local polls
Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India.The polls are the first of two phases of voting in the western state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his ruling Hindu nationalist party to victories in national elections in 2014 and 2019.A second round of voting will take place Monday before votes are counted Dec. 8.Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism...
BBC
NDTV: How Gautam Adani will run India's top news network
Radhika and Prannoy Roy, founders of leading Indian news network New Delhi Television (NDTV), have resigned as directors of a group promoting their company, bringing a conglomerate led by Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, closer to taking over the media firm. The BBC looks at what this means for the future of TV news in India.
About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
KOCHI, India Nov 28 (Reuters) - As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.
Hindu group hold rally for Adani port stalled by Indian fishing community
VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people from a Hindu group marched on Wednesday in support of the construction of a $900 million port in southern India, shouting slogans against a local Catholic church that is trying to stall the project.
BBC
G20: PM Narendra Modi pitches for harmony as India takes over presidency
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country will work to promote a "universal sense of oneness" while it leads the G20. India formally took over the presidency - which rotates annually between members - of the Group of Twenty countries on Thursday. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had...
Comments / 0