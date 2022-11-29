ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Adani Port: Violent protests over billionaire's Kerala project

A mob stormed a police station in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday night, injuring 36 police officers, as months of protests against a port project escalated into violence. The port is being built by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, owned by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani. Protesters,...
The Guardian

Billionaire Modi ally on verge of taking over independent Indian news channel

One of India’s few remaining news channels known for independent reporting is about to be taken over by a billionaire ally of the prime minister, Narendra Modi. In recent years, NDTV (New Delhi Television) has earned a reputation as one of the last bastions of independent journalism among India’s mainstream media, which have increasingly been put under pressure to toe the government line under Modi, who came to power in 2014.
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
New York Post

Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain

Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
The Independent

India PM Modi's home state Gujarat votes in key local polls

Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India.The polls are the first of two phases of voting in the western state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his ruling Hindu nationalist party to victories in national elections in 2014 and 2019.A second round of voting will take place Monday before votes are counted Dec. 8.Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism...
BBC

NDTV: How Gautam Adani will run India's top news network

Radhika and Prannoy Roy, founders of leading Indian news network New Delhi Television (NDTV), have resigned as directors of a group promoting their company, bringing a conglomerate led by Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, closer to taking over the media firm. The BBC looks at what this means for the future of TV news in India.
Reuters

About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters

KOCHI, India Nov 28 (Reuters) - As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.
BBC

G20: PM Narendra Modi pitches for harmony as India takes over presidency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country will work to promote a "universal sense of oneness" while it leads the G20. India formally took over the presidency - which rotates annually between members - of the Group of Twenty countries on Thursday. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy