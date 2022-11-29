Read full article on original website
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
Business Insider
The stock market could fall 24% in 2023 as the Fed's balance sheet reduction sparks liquidity risks in 'odd places,' Bank of America says
The stock market isn't out of the woods yet as 2023 approaches, according to Bank of America. The bank released its 2023 outlook and while it expects flat returns for the S&P 500, it also expects big volatility. Here's why BofA thinks the S&P 500 could fall as much as...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian lender CIBC posts lower profit as loan-loss provisions mount
(Reuters) – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a slump in its fourth-quarter profit as the bank set aside larger provisions to cover potential loan defaults. The lender had an overall net profit of C$1.19 billion ($886.93 million), or C$1.26 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or...
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
1 Super Stock With 113% Upside, According to Wall Street
Atlassian continues hiring new employees while many tech sector peers are slashing costs. The company's cloud sales continue to soar, with a long runway for growth ahead. One Wall Street investment bank predicts significant upside in Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
Credit Suisse flags hefty loss as rich clients pull out
ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) expects to make a heavy loss for the final three months of the year, continuing to bleed billions of francs as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank.
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
msn.com
Goldman Sachs sees stocks enduring 'less pain but also no gain' in 2023
U.S. equity investors reeling from a disappointing year in the stock market may not have much to look forward to going into 2023, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs. “In 2023, we expect less pain but also no gain,” a team led by David Kostin wrote in the bank’s 2023 equity outlook report.
104.1 WIKY
Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
UnitedHealth Group Stock Edges Lower On Muted 2023 Profit Forecast
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Tuesday after it forecast softer-than-expected 2023 profits ahead of an investor conference later today in New York. UnitedHealth said adjusted profits for the coming year, which begins in January, will likely range between $24.40 to $24.90 per share, just shy...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq book 3-day losing streak as investors gauge China zero-COVID policies and await Powell speech, jobs data
U.S. stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower on Tuesday as investors gauged the chances that China may ease its zero-COVID policies which provoked widespread protests over the weekend and added to investor worries about global economic growth. Wall Street also weighed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and the...
104.1 WIKY
Tesla to recall 435,000 China-made Model 3, Model Y cars in China -regulator
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla will recall a total of 435,132 units of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in China due to software faults, the country’s market regulator said on Thursday. The U.S. automaker will recall 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys as the clearance...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-China central bank to offer limited, targeted growth support, no bazooka
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s $17 trillion economy is headed for one of its worst showings this year in almost half a century, but its central bank has limited options in its armoury for providing policy support as it would want to avoid stoking capital flight. The People’s Bank...
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
104.1 WIKY
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the...
