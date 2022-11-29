ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Canadian lender CIBC posts lower profit as loan-loss provisions mount

(Reuters) – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a slump in its fourth-quarter profit as the bank set aside larger provisions to cover potential loan defaults. The lender had an overall net profit of C$1.19 billion ($886.93 million), or C$1.26 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or...
The Motley Fool

1 Super Stock With 113% Upside, According to Wall Street

Atlassian continues hiring new employees while many tech sector peers are slashing costs. The company's cloud sales continue to soar, with a long runway for growth ahead. One Wall Street investment bank predicts significant upside in Atlassian stock.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year.
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
msn.com

Goldman Sachs sees stocks enduring 'less pain but also no gain' in 2023

U.S. equity investors reeling from a disappointing year in the stock market may not have much to look forward to going into 2023, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs. “In 2023, we expect less pain but also no gain,” a team led by David Kostin wrote in the bank’s 2023 equity outlook report.
104.1 WIKY

Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
TheStreet

UnitedHealth Group Stock Edges Lower On Muted 2023 Profit Forecast

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Tuesday after it forecast softer-than-expected 2023 profits ahead of an investor conference later today in New York. UnitedHealth said adjusted profits for the coming year, which begins in January, will likely range between $24.40 to $24.90 per share, just shy...
104.1 WIKY

Tesla to recall 435,000 China-made Model 3, Model Y cars in China -regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla will recall a total of 435,132 units of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in China due to software faults, the country’s market regulator said on Thursday. The U.S. automaker will recall 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys as the clearance...
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
104.1 WIKY

Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the...
WASHINGTON STATE

