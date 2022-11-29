Syndication: Florida Times-Union

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
SkySports
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback deletes profane tweet after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.
AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB
UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence hype through the roof after Calais Campbell’s comments
Week 12 saw the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lead a tremendous comeback effort to secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Lawrence capped the Jaguars’ effort with a ten-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a successful two-point conversion. Following the game, former Jaguar and current Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell sang the praises of the former number-one overall draft pick, according to Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire.
'Nothing bothers them': How the Jaguars remain steady through turbulent, 'strange' season
When the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in dramatic fashion, the team's locker room was bursting with excitement, but not as though they'd won the Super Bowl, only excitement that ought to be heard after a thrilling victory. “Nothing too crazy,” said offensive tackle Cam Robinson. “Just...
Nathan Zegura: I'm expecting Deshaun Watson to be very good, a more dangerous Browns offense moving forward
Nathan Zegura talks about the Browns’ win over the Buccaneers, this team’s chances to get back into the playoff hunt, Deshaun Watson’s return, whether Jacoby Brissett could return as a backup, Cade York’s inconsistencies and more.
Arrest warrant issued in Tampa for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown for this
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, a Miami native, has an arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery charges in Hillsborough County, according to multiple reports
Reports: RB Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is tackled by Bills Jordon Poyer after a short gain. New England ran the ball 47 times in a 14-10 win.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA…
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself.
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal.
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (center) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the…
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the…
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks a tackle attempt by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) after making a reception during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA…
