Haaff Elementary School has a crossing guard going well beyond her job description. Christine Magan hand-knit and gifted 40 beanies to students at the Pueblo school recently. And the students really loved the hats, many of them wearing them daily to class.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO