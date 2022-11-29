Read full article on original website
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides '1899'
A dark comedy and an animated sitcom are also trending on the streaming service.
Michael Imperioli (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’) could join niche group of SAG Awards winners
As one of the stars of HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” Michael Imperioli has a strong shot at sharing in a Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best TV Drama Ensemble. He stands apart from his cast mates in that he has triumphed in this category before, for “The Sopranos” in 2000 and 2008. His potential third victory would put him in the company of just two other actors who have won this award for two different series. As it happens, they both also initially prevailed as members of the “Sopranos” cast. The SAG Awards club Imperioli is looking to join...
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary. RELATED: 2022...
Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to Executive Produce Nuhash Humayun’s Live-Action Short ‘Moshari’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed are set to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film “Moshari,” Variety can reveal. The Oscar winners have boarded Humayun’s exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline. Peele, who won three Oscars (including for best director) for “Get Out” as well as a best picture statue for “BlacKkKlansman”), will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions. Ahmed, who has previously won an Oscar for best live action short...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)
Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
IDW Sets Six Comics and Graphic Novels for TV Development Including ‘Satellite Falling’ from ‘Orphan Black’ Writer Will Pascoe (EXCLUSIVE)
Comic and graphic novel publisher IDW has set six of its books to be developed into television projects with showrunners attached to each. The series in development include “Bacchus,” “Dragon Puncher & Spoony,” “Korgi,” “Lodger,” “Relic of the Dragon” and “Satellite Falling.” Based on Eddie Campbell’s graphic novel published by IDW’s Top Shelf Productions, “Bacchus” will be written and executive produced by Will Davies (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” “Man Vs. Bee,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) and Chloe Moss (“Switch,” “Hollyoaks”). The drama series drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Development will...
nexttv.com
‘Willow’ Series, Based on Ron Howard-George Lucas Film, Debuts on Disney Plus
Willow, a series based on the adventure film of the same name from 1988, debuts on Disney Plus November 30 (opens in new tab). Ron Howard directed the film, and is an executive producer on the series. George Lucas produced the movie. The series centers on an aspiring sorcerer, played...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
‘That 90s Show’ Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix: WATCH
Red and Kitty are officially back in Point Place, Wisconsin. However, things look a little different at the Forman residence... The post ‘That 90s Show’ Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
MGM+ Picks Up Limited Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ from ITV Studios
MGM+, the linear channel and streaming service previously known as Epix, has picked up crime drama “A Spy Among Friends.” The British limited series was commissioned by ITV Studios and was originally set to air as a Spectrum Original in the U.S. before that cabler was shuttered in August. “A Spy Among Friends” is based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same and dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal,...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
TechRadar
Willow actor Ellie Bamber on the “pressure” of keeping the Disney Plus series’ big secret
Major spoilers follow for Willow’s Disney Plus series. Willow actor Ellie Bamber has spoken of the “pressure” of being cast as a vitally important character with a big secret in the Disney Plus fantasy series. Bamber – who starts the series playing Dove the kitchen maid –...
ComicBook
New Jack Ryan Season 3 Poster Released, Trailer Announced by Prime Video
Time is running out until Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 debuts on Prime Video, and the release of a new poster teases an upcoming trailer. John Krasinski plays the CIA agent Jack Ryan in Amazon's adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy book series, which has been missing from Prime Video ever since Season 2 premiered back in 2019. The show's return should be worth the wait, however, as fans prepare to see Jack Ryan on the run from the government while he fights to clear his name. With a new trailer dropping tomorrow, Jack Ryan is back with a vengeance.
SFGate
Amazon Prime Video Signs Pact with French Guilds to Invest in Diverse Local Content, Unveils Talent-Studded Slate
Amazon Prime Video has come a long way since launching in France in 2016. The streamer, whose first French film original, “The Mad Women’s Ball,” recently picked up an International Emmy Award, unveiled a landmark deal with French guilds during a posh dinner with industry players and talent in Paris on Wednesday evening (Nov. 30).
Netflix docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle teases first look into personal lives after royal split
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, gave a sneak peek into their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries in an official video trailer.
