Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChesterfield County, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Richmond Police investigating deadly Chamberlayne Avenue crash that killed pedestrian
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved car crash on Friday evening that left a woman dead.
Police seek 2nd driver in Richmond crash after body found in road
Police have released the name of a 64-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Richmond's Northside Friday night.
NBC12
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road
A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
Police identify Henrico woman killed after car crashes into tree
The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Cedar Fork Road Wednesday.
Troopers ID man killed in Route 33 crash in Middlesex County
Troopers were called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road Friday evening, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.
NBC12
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -State police arrested a 38-year-old man after officials say he trapped a state trooper in his passenger door, dragging him along I-295 Friday afternoon. At 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 2, a Virginia State Police Trooper saw a 2021 Mazda CX-30 SUV speeding south on I-295 in Henrico County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker. Police say the driver was going 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
Police: Speed, possible medical emergency blamed for deadly Henrico crash
Speed and a potential medical emergency are factors in a deadly wreck in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
NBC12
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg. Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot. When officers...
Man killed in crash on Route 1 in Caroline County
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.
Chesterfield Police looking for two men connected to vapor shop break-in, robbery
Chesterfield Police are looking for two men who reportedly stole from a vapor shop last weekend, and are asking for information on their identities.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Waverly
The Sussex County Sheriff's Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.
NBC12
Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that killed a 17-year-old Tuesday. Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29. Family members...
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Henrico Walmart
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. Anyone may submit tips to law enforcement by calling (804) 780-1000.
Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt
A 52-year-old man killed after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after triple shooting, 2 confirmed dead
Hardy is believed to be riding a red 2017 Nissan four-door with Virginia tags UAZ-1405. Anyone who believed they may have seen Hardy's vehicle of has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's Office at 434-246-5000.
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
Comments / 2