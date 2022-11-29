ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -State police arrested a 38-year-old man after officials say he trapped a state trooper in his passenger door, dragging him along I-295 Friday afternoon. At 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 2, a Virginia State Police Trooper saw a 2021 Mazda CX-30 SUV speeding south on I-295 in Henrico County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker. Police say the driver was going 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg. Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot. When officers...
PETERSBURG, VA

