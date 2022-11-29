HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -State police arrested a 38-year-old man after officials say he trapped a state trooper in his passenger door, dragging him along I-295 Friday afternoon. At 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 2, a Virginia State Police Trooper saw a 2021 Mazda CX-30 SUV speeding south on I-295 in Henrico County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker. Police say the driver was going 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.

