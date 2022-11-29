9 bold decor pieces that will make your home stand out from the rest

In a world where styles change at a breakneck pace, it's refreshing to know there are some items that just fall outside of any trend category. From high-end design looks to TikTok home “hacks," one thing is always in style: interiors that are made to feel unique to your personal taste. For those seeking timeless pieces that also feel modern and new, look no further than these bold pieces that will help you create a truly unique space for your own home.

1. White Washed Coffee Table

Round is in! We’ve drooled over the statement funky cloud-shaped couches that have been popular on Pinterest and TikTok. Enter the Vibert Coffee Table from Joss & Main, a different take on the way to add a minimalist yet organic element to your living space.

2. Hand-Tufted Wool Rug

A wabi-sabi look and chic minimalist design marry together in these whimsical rug designs from Wrought Studio. The irregular shape provides an organic appeal and highlights the hand-tufted wool elements of the piece, adding a funky-yet-natural feel to any floor.

3. Pocket Wall Lantern Sconce

Who says outdoor furniture has to be practical over stylish? The Minka Lavery Ceramic lamp disproves that theory. It has lovely texture and style and can brighten up any outdoor patio or small apartment balcony .

4. Kaloh Wood Serving Utensils

When it comes to design in kitchenware, it seems like everything has all been done before. That is before these spoons stepped in to bring us something a little bit different. A reinvention of a kitchen staple, these spoons will bring a bit of cheerful uniqueness in your kitchen drawers.

5. Pink Heron Wallpaper

When it comes to decorating your home’s walls, nothing is bolder than bright printed wallpaper. This Pink Heron print is a great option for a large bedroom accent wall that can totally change the look, feel, and mood of your space. The best part? It’s peel-and-stick so 100% DIY friendly .

6. Coastal Wooden Vases

A little bit rugged, coastal, and modern all at the same time, these solid mango wood-carved vases are timeless but wholly unique. Bold can be versatile and these vases prove it.

7. Yellow Ceramic Table Lamp

Bright and bold, this ceramic lamp from Target (Opalhouse designed with Jungalow) is the best way to brighten up any bedroom or home office set-up. Adding cheer to any room, the lamp is a modern twist on a popular 1960s-era shape.

8. Dopamine Trestle Desk

“Dopamine dressing” was coined as a style of fashion that serves to boost your mood. Now there is dopamine decorating . What’s better than a piece of bright, joy-inducing furniture ? One that is fully functional with extra storage! This bubblegum pink utility-style desk is more than a bold statement piece, it’s also a place of colorful refuge to finish that project or study.

9. Anthropologie Fiori Curtain

There’s something about the long, flowy curtains of French palaces that have taken a permanent fixture in the minds of those who seek everything bold in design. These vintage-inspired Fiori Curtains are a bohemian take on that shape. Mustard-toned with floral embroidery, these panels will have you waking up like Rococo-era royalty. And what could be bolder than that?