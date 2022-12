PHOENIX, ARIZONA (November 29, 2022) Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate has just closed on two industrial properties in a portfolio purchase. The first property is located at 444 W. Geneva, Tempe Arizona. The property is 58,000 square feet and was built in 1986. It has 6 dock high loading docks and 22-foot-high clear height. The seller was Yerf-Dog Geneva 444 LLC. The sales price was $9,350,000 ($161,20 PSF). The building was 100% occupied at closing.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO