Read full article on original website
Related
This Is the Poorest City in South Carolina
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Yet it may be those who are calling it...
Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It's complicated
Louisiana's current constitution allows slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime.
States Where People Buy the Most Guns
Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
GOP Candidate Who Repeated Cat Litter Myth Wins Oklahoma School Chief Post In Landslide
Ryan Walters, the Republican school superintendent candidate in Oklahoma who repeated an urban legend about schoolchildren identifying as cats and demanding to use kitty litter, won his race in a landslide. Walters, a former state Teacher of the Year finalist from the eastern Oklahoma town of McAlester, beat Democrat Jena...
Slavery rejected in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont — too close to call in Oregon
Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
Study: Arkansas among states with highest divorce rate
A study conducted by divorce experts from Texas Divorce Laws revealed that Arkansas was one of the top states with the highest divorce rate.
South Dakota Governor Bans TikTok From State Devices
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned the use of TikTok on state devices. Noem signed an executive order Tuesday (Nov. 29) that applies the ban to state devices used by state government agencies, employees and contractors, saying in a press release that the social media platform gathers data on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Eric Schmitt pays $75,000 for ad during Chiefs game to close out Missouri Senate race
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a game essential to both teams’ hopes to enter the NFL playoffs with the best record in their conference. With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is targeting the enormous hometown...
Kristi Noem Bans TikTok for All South Dakota State Employees
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has taken swift action against TikTok, signing an executive order on Tuesday that bans its use on state devices used by government agencies, employees and contractors. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.” The Trump administration tried to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores in 2020 over fears that the app’s relationship to the Chinese government and the potential for international data harvesting posed national security risks. “Because of our serious duty to protect the private data of South Dakota citizens, we must take this action immediately,” Noem added.Read it at Argus Leader
Comments / 0