South Carolina State

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in South Carolina

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Alabama Now

Slavery rejected in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont — too close to call in Oregon

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
PYMNTS

KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Bans TikTok for All South Dakota State Employees

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has taken swift action against TikTok, signing an executive order on Tuesday that bans its use on state devices used by government agencies, employees and contractors. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.” The Trump administration tried to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores in 2020 over fears that the app’s relationship to the Chinese government and the potential for international data harvesting posed national security risks. “Because of our serious duty to protect the private data of South Dakota citizens, we must take this action immediately,” Noem added.Read it at Argus Leader
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

