San Angelo, TX

SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
ASU Rams – Ready For The Quarterfinal Game Saturday!

ASU's athletic department has released information about The Rams facing off in the Quarterfinal Matchup With Colorado School of Mines this Saturday, Dec 3rd!. Once again, Angelo State University has given us all another reason to be proud of ASU's accomplishments after defeating Bemidji State in the Second Round of the NCAA Division II National Championship with a 33-7 win! The Rams will now host second-seeded Colorado School of Mines in the Super Region 4 Final in the LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field this Saturday, Dec. 3rd.
The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!

The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
Toys For Tots Reindeer Run is Sat, Nov 19th

The 2022 MARINE CORPS Toys For Tots Motorcycle Reindeer Run is being held on Sat, Nov 19th From 9 am – 3 pm at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4333 Sherwood Way. You’re invited to join the Elf Committee and other Motorcycle Enthusiasts from all across the Concho Valley and beyond at a family fun-filled day to include an approximately 64 mile optional motorcycle ride, door prizes, auction, raffle, music, Bike Games, and other activities with all Toys and funds raised to benefit the US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS of the Concho Valley whose goal is to provide Christmas to children in need throughout the area. The day will conclude with a Parade of Motorcyclists lead by Santa Claus to drop off all Toys & Funds raised that day. For more information, call 325-277-1569 or visit San.Angelo.tx@toysfortots.org.
Help Our Kids With The D.E.S.K. Sale

D.E.S.K. (Donate Educational Supplies for Kids) volunteers & sponsors work to provide school supplies for students in the San Angelo ISD for grades K thru 12 who cannot afford the supplies on their own. That is a tall order to fill because a lot of students need the assistance. That...
A Handmade Texas Legend Can Be Found Right here in San Angelo

There is nothing more vital to the culture of Texans than boots and saddles. One Texas boot shop Is celebrating 100 years this year. Martin Luther Leddy started his boot and saddle-making business in 1922 in Brady. After outgrowing his original space, he moved to San Angelo in 1936. Comfortable custom-made boots were not a fashion statement in 1936. They were essential for cowboys.
ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

