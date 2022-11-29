PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.

