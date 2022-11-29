Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Related
citysuntimes.com
Meet the K9s, handlers keeping Scottsdale safe Dec. 4 at Holland Center
Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center. “It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet...
Valley mom honoring son's tragic passing with toy drive
They proudly showed us gifts soon heading to Phoenix Children’s hospital, stuffed animals, legos, scooters, and Barbies to help to put smiles on the faces of children facing unimaginable hardships.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
northcentralnews.net
Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado
November 2022 — Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for seven local artisans featuring handmade goods, plus a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
85209.com
ABC’s show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” will feature a couple from Mesa, AZ
Michael and Shelley Pelky, residents of Mesa, AZ will be featured this December 5th on ABC’s show. The couple started decorating their home over 24 years ago, but it wasn’t until about 12 years ago that they went “full-blown” on decorations. What started with icicle lights...
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
AZFamily
That charity may be legitimate, but does it deserve your donation?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The cost of food is way up, even for food banks like St. Mary’s in Phoenix, that buy in bulk. “A box of macaroni was 48 cents last year. It’s 72 cents this year,” said Jerry Brown, a spokesperson for the food bank.
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
matadornetwork.com
This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
fox10phoenix.com
More sculptures popping up near 'The Zone' homeless encampment
Weeks after we first reported on the sculptures, more sculptures have popped up, despite Phoenix city officials saying that the sculptures are not authorized. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
First Place-Phoenix featured in award-winning documentary
A documentary is set to air in December that was filmed a residential property for adults with autism, named In A Different Key.
What you need to know about the 2022 ‘APS Electric Light Parade’ in Phoenix
Grab your chairs and get the family excited, the APS Electric Light Parade is back! Here’s the parade map & other key details of this Phoenix event.
AZFamily
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
Comments / 0