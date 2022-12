Champions have been crowned at the 2A and 3A levels of Arizona high school football, with Pima and Eastmark taking the titles. Now, all the focus is on the big schools. This weekend we will find out who will be playing at Sun Devil Stadium for the 4A, 5A, 6A and Open Division state championship. There are plenty of potential upsets brewing this week with rematches of key games in the Open and battles between stingy defense and high-powered offenses in others.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO