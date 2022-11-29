Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars
Tis the season to celebrate. What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season. 1Dream Nashville. 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville. Opens 4 pm daily. Dream Nashville unwraps Buddy’s Bar, an...
Nashville Symphony Performs Two Nights with Iconic Jazz Trumpeter and Composer Chris Botti
Nashville Symphony is excited to welcome Chris Botti back to the Schermerhorn for two nights of lush, melodic, genre-defying selections. Over the past three decades, this award-winning artist has recorded and performed with the best in music, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved and dedicated musicians working today. Tickets for the November 29 and 30 performances are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/chrisbotti.
Photo of the Week: November 28, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville
A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
Country Artist Ernest Releases New Song About Logan’s Roadhouse, Shares What He is Thankful For this Year
Nashville native and country artist, Ernest has written several number one hits. You might recognize his songs – Morgan Wallen,“More Than My Hometown”; Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”; Chris Lane,“Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ‘90s” but there’s a new song out now that maybe you haven’t heard yet.
Ribbon Cutting: The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India
The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1312 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. The clay-pit restaurant is a place where genuine care and comfort are the best-personalized services and features for guests who will always enjoy a warm, relaxed yet refined atmosphere.
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee
Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
Stewartsboro Elementary Expands Professional Development Collaboration for Related Arts Teachers
Related arts teachers — those who teach subjects such as art, music and physical education — have contact with nearly all students in a school, which means they have lots of potential to impact learning. It’s for this reason that Stewartsboro Elementary Principal Larissa Westerfield wants to ensure...
Hydration Therapy Clinic Vida-Flo to Open New Location in Murfreesboro
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, will open its newest location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Monday, December 19 at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to...
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford
Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
OBITUARY: Rhonda Lee Stacey
Rhonda Lee Stacey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was a native of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Mary Ann Sander Ellington; daughter, Amy Stacey; sister, Teresa Taylor. Mrs. Stacey was a...
