A midvalley development company is beefing up its affordable housing proposal to try to win Eagle County’s blessing for a 135-residence subdivision. The developers of The Fields proposed to increase the number of price-capped units to 34 from 27 and added 20 units of “resident-occupied” housing to the mix, according to the firm’s supplemental application. That would result in a total of 54 affordable-housing units and 81 free-market units, if the plan remains at 135 residences.

2 DAYS AGO