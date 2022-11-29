Read full article on original website
Local news in brief, Nov. 30
Belly Up’s winter concert passes go on sale Thursday. Belly Up Aspen has announced that its two-day winter outdoor concert event will take place Feb. 24-25 at Rio Grande Park. The venue is expected to release the lineup of artists for the “Palm Tree Music Festival” today at 10...
Surveys aimed at Aspen visitors, businesses and residents
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association is conducting three surveys as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at “creating a more sustainable tourism landscape in Aspen.”. Separate surveys will be available for business stakeholders, residents of Aspen and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, and visitors, ACRA announced Wednesday. The surveys...
Belly Up Aspen locks down 2-day music fest in February
Belly Up Aspen announced on Wednesday the lineup for its outdoor music festival that will take place in February at Rio Grande Park. The two-day concert event, set for Feb. 24-25, will feature headliners Jack White and Kygo, with performances by Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons and Forester (Live). Belly Up...
AMS ‘One Acts’ play festival debuts tonight
The inaugural Aspen Middle School “One Acts” play festival will take place tonight and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Black Box Theater. It’s a notable debut, marking the first production to occur out of the Aspen School District’s new partnership with Theatre Aspen. Launched at...
New Castle Creek Bridge outreach campaign launches this week
Aspen City Council members discussed the public outreach campaign that the city is launching on the new Castle Creek Bridge project — and a possible date for a ballot question — during their Monday work session. The Entrance to Aspen Community Education Project was renamed the New Castle...
Stunned and ticked off
Last March, I was invited to a meeting of Upper Castle Creek “shareholders” when the discussion of when to close the road at Ashcroft occurred. It was decided by the attendees, and later approved by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, to close both the Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roads every year on Nov. 15.
Requests for temporary structures at Jing, Almresi denied
Aspen City Council denied two more requests for temporary structures at local restaurants for the winter season, but approved one request for a one-year temporary airlock at the Limelight during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The council unanimously denied a request for a temporary enclosure at Jing, and also denied...
We cannot risk an oil spill
Stop the disastrous Uinta Basin Railway! Join us on Saturday (Dec. 10) at noon at the U.S. Forest Service office in Glenwood Springs (900 Grand Ave.) for a national day of action calling on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to revoke the railway’s permit. If approved, it could bring 10,...
Light Up Carbondale event coming back to First Fridays
Carbondale’s annual “Light Up Carbondale” event will return this year during December’s First Friday celebration, complete with Santa Claus visits, sleigh rides and Christmas tree lights. The Carbondale Recreation Department, Carbondale Arts, Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and the Carbondale Chamber First Friday Committee will host...
Midvalley development adds affordable housing to try to earn approval
A midvalley development company is beefing up its affordable housing proposal to try to win Eagle County’s blessing for a 135-residence subdivision. The developers of The Fields proposed to increase the number of price-capped units to 34 from 27 and added 20 units of “resident-occupied” housing to the mix, according to the firm’s supplemental application. That would result in a total of 54 affordable-housing units and 81 free-market units, if the plan remains at 135 residences.
Aspen City Council approves 2023 budget
The Aspen City Council gave final approval for next year’s budget during its meeting on Tuesday, solidifying funding for child care, arts and more. The total municipal funds amount to $141,152,460, according to a memorandum from Finance Director Pete Strecker. The proposed spending plan represents a decrease of 0.9% from 2022’s annual budget, but will still advance the council’s affordable housing, child care, climate, transportation and mobility goals, Strecker wrote.
