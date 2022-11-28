Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
New and Magical Experiences Debut at Disneyland to Celebrate ‘100 Years of Wonder’
The Disney “100 Years of Wonder” celebration will begin at the Disneyland Resort, with plenty of magical and wondrous limited-time offerings to bring festivity to the year-long anniversary event!. The Walt Disney Company has already announced multiple ways to celebrate its “100 Years of Wonder” milestone: From festive...
disneytips.com
Here’s How to Score Free Holiday Pins With a Gift Card at Walt Disney World!
The Walt Disney World Resort will give eligible Guests four free limited-edition pins this holiday to ring in the season!. Of course, the holidays have arrived at Disney Parks all over the world, and there’s plenty of themed merchandise to help you get into the Yuletide spirit! From bags to ears to cozy spirit jerseys and even popcorn buckets, there’s something for everyone no matter which holidays you celebrate.
disneytips.com
It’s a Marshmallow Mickey Mouse World With Loungefly’s Snowy Exclusives
Whether visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, there’s unfortunately little chance of a white Christmas for both locations. Although the warmth and sunshine of each Disney Park location makes for a wonderful visit, it will always lack the magic of a snowy holiday.
WDW News Today
First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet
Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
disneytips.com
Does Tokyo Disney Have a Superior Holiday Popcorn Bucket?
Disney fans are debating on if the Tokyo Disney Resort has the best holiday popcorn bucket. It’s no secret that Disney fans love their themed Disney Parks popcorn buckets, no matter which Disney location they’re from. Plus, when it comes to the holidays, Disney Parks all over the...
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneytips.com
The Top 10 Christmas Experiences You Don’t Want to Miss at Walt Disney World
Nowhere celebrates Christmas quite like the Disney Parks and Resorts. From the Walt Disney World Christmas decorations to admire, to tasty treats to enjoy, and more, Guests are sure to have the most magical Christmas vacation at Walt Disney World. As with all good things though, they don’t stick around forever. We’re just days away from the beginning of December, and whilst this time of year is truly special, it’s never quite long enough.
disneytips.com
Replacing FastPass Was a Great Disney Decision – Here’s Why
When you want to go upstairs, you may use an escalator. When you have to stick two materials together, there’s a high chance you’ll use Velcro. And when you need to blow your nose, you probably ask for a Kleenex. You may not realize it, but these are...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Newest Theme Park Snack Has Fans Asking ‘Why?’
What’s your favorite Disney snack? The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most iconic theme park snacks in the country (and perhaps even around the world), with so many fan-favorites like churros, DOLE Whips, turkey legs, and Mickey pretzels, just to name a few. Disney...
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
disneytips.com
What Can Disney Fans Expect to See at ‘Disney100:’ The Exhibition?
D23 recently released more information on Disney100: The Exhibition opening on February 18 at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s “100 Years of Wonder” Celebration. The Exhibition, which will showcase rare Disney artifacts alongside behind-the-scenes sneak peeks into the Company’s inner creative...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Get a Closer Look at the Tomorrowland Speedway’s Holiday Overlay
If you’ve ever visited one of the Disney Parks during the holiday season, then you know that each theme park goes all out with the festivities. Lively music, seasonal snacks and drinks, and festive decorations cover Walt Disney World. But out of all four Disney Parks at Walt Disney World Resort, everybody knows that Magic Kingdom takes the cake when it comes to the most prepared for the holidays.
