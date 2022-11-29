Read full article on original website
East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl
East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville West (13-0) took them down on September 22nd by a score of 29-26 in Alcoa.
CPA to Meet Lipscomb in BlueCross Bowl State Title Rematch
The Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl State Championship is set. It will feature two teams that are extremely familiar with one another and won’t be planning on sending each other Christmas cards. This will be a rematch of last year’s title game that Lipscomb won and the semifinal the year before that CPA won. These teams have seen each other already this year with Lipscomb winning at CPA in the regular season 43-21. Lipscomb and CPA battle it out for the championship title on Thursday, December 1 at 11am in Chattanooga.
Friendship Christian and Nashville Christian to Face off in Chattanooga for the Division II A State Title Game
Friendship Christian (12-0) and Nashville Christian (10-2) have had history winning state titles throughout the history of their programs. Friendship has not won the championship since 2017 when they defeated DCA. They played them in the first round of the playoff and won in overtime. The Commanders have beaten everybody they played this season which has been their best regular season result in a few years.
Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week
Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both coaches’ opening statements for the 6A media availably below.
2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 13
SMU (7-5)- 34 Memphis (6-6)- 31 MTSU (7-5)- 33 FIU (4-8)- 0.
Cincinnati Takes Down the Titans at Nissan Stadium
Titans- 16 Joe Burrow and the Bengals (7-4) stop Derrick Henry and leave Nashville with a win. The Titans (7-4) were able to put scoring drives together but could not complete a second-half comeback. This was a rematch of a playoff matchup where the Bengals were able to end Tennessee’s season last year.
United Communications Reaches 50,000 Properties with Internet Service in Middle Tennessee
Local broadband provider celebrates service milestone on the company’s 75th anniversary. At its recent 75th anniversary celebration, United Communications announced it reached another milestone by officially surpassing 50,000 “passings,” or eligible properties, served by its growing fiber network spanning more than 1,700 route miles. United was originally...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee
November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in (and Near) Rutherford County
There is nothing like the wonderful scent a fresh Christmas tree provides. For years to come that green pine fragrance can fill a heart with joyful memories of time spent with family and friends. Finding the perfect live Christmas tree and then cutting it down together is a tradition for many families.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 28, 2022) Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Thirty-one-year-old Kassa was reported missing in...
Hydration Therapy Clinic Vida-Flo to Open New Location in Murfreesboro
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, will open its newest location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Monday, December 19 at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to...
Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC
Local Students to Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC this December. Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Running at TPAC December 9–24, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional company dancers.
State Veterinarian Urges Biosecurity to Prevent Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is issuing an alert for domesticated bird owners who also engage in bird hunting. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is prevalent in wild birds and is endangering backyard and commercial flocks in Tennessee. “HPAI detections among domesticated birds and wild birds have been on the rise.”...
OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the...
Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville
A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
