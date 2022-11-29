Q. My wife and I were eligible for the third stimulus payment in the amount of $2,400 because we had a combined gross income of less than $150,000.00 in 2020. We received both the first and the second stimulus payments in 2020. We sold our home in the first half of 2021, and for whatever reason, the IRS mailed a paper check rather than send direct deposit for the third stimulus, which we never received. When we called the IRS, it said we had to file the Recovery Rebate Credit to get the money. But by the time we filed, our combined gross income in 2021 was greater than $150,000. The IRS confirmed we were no longer eligible. I feel that we were suckered out of the money because we moved and the IRS didn’t send the direct deposit. What do you think?

7 DAYS AGO