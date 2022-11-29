ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

CPA to Meet Lipscomb in BlueCross Bowl State Title Rematch

The Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl State Championship is set. It will feature two teams that are extremely familiar with one another and won’t be planning on sending each other Christmas cards. This will be a rematch of last year’s title game that Lipscomb won and the semifinal the year before that CPA won. These teams have seen each other already this year with Lipscomb winning at CPA in the regular season 43-21. Lipscomb and CPA battle it out for the championship title on Thursday, December 1 at 11am in Chattanooga.
Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week

Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both coaches’ opening statements for the 6A media availably below.
Friendship Christian and Nashville Christian to Face off in Chattanooga for the Division II A State Title Game

Friendship Christian (12-0) and Nashville Christian (10-2) have had history winning state titles throughout the history of their programs. Friendship has not won the championship since 2017 when they defeated DCA. They played them in the first round of the playoff and won in overtime. The Commanders have beaten everybody they played this season which has been their best regular season result in a few years.
East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl

East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville West (13-0) took them down on September 22nd by a score of 29-26 in Alcoa.
