Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Related
Page Returns to BlueCross Bowl Championship Game and Hopes to Avenge Finals Loss from Last Year
The Patriots (12-2) are playing Knoxville West (14-0) for a chance to claim the 5A State Championship. Page has found a way to make it back to the finals after losing last year to Powell. They gave Nolensville (12-1) their first loss of the season in this year’s playoffs.
CPA to Meet Lipscomb in BlueCross Bowl State Title Rematch
The Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl State Championship is set. It will feature two teams that are extremely familiar with one another and won’t be planning on sending each other Christmas cards. This will be a rematch of last year’s title game that Lipscomb won and the semifinal the year before that CPA won. These teams have seen each other already this year with Lipscomb winning at CPA in the regular season 43-21. Lipscomb and CPA battle it out for the championship title on Thursday, December 1 at 11am in Chattanooga.
Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week
Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both coaches’ opening statements for the 6A media availably below.
Friendship Christian and Nashville Christian to Face off in Chattanooga for the Division II A State Title Game
Friendship Christian (12-0) and Nashville Christian (10-2) have had history winning state titles throughout the history of their programs. Friendship has not won the championship since 2017 when they defeated DCA. They played them in the first round of the playoff and won in overtime. The Commanders have beaten everybody they played this season which has been their best regular season result in a few years.
East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl
East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville West (13-0) took them down on September 22nd by a score of 29-26 in Alcoa.
The Caverns Brings Back Unique Summer Camp Experience for 2023, Registration Now Open for Camp Caverns
Camp Caverns—a residential summer camp in Southeast, Tennessee like no other on Earth, or below it—returns in 2023. Registration is now open for kids 8-14 for two summer sessions, July 9-15 & July 16-22, 2023. New for 2023: Camp Caverns campers will spend the night at The Caverns...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0