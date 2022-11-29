The Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl State Championship is set. It will feature two teams that are extremely familiar with one another and won’t be planning on sending each other Christmas cards. This will be a rematch of last year’s title game that Lipscomb won and the semifinal the year before that CPA won. These teams have seen each other already this year with Lipscomb winning at CPA in the regular season 43-21. Lipscomb and CPA battle it out for the championship title on Thursday, December 1 at 11am in Chattanooga.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO