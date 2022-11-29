Read full article on original website
Quad City Area legislators vote to avoid a railway strike
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would avoid a railroad strike on Wednesday. In September, with the help of federal intervention the Class One Railways and 12 unions came together with a tentative agreement. Since then, four unions voted down the deal. Those unions rejecting the offer make up about half of the rail workers in the country.
US Rep. Cheri Bustos prepares for life after Congress
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos said that when she leaves office in January, she leaves the Rockford region in a stronger place than it was before her decade of service. The East Moline Democrat will retire Jan. 2 from Congress with a laundry list of legislative accomplishments in Washington D.C. But despite that record,...
House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 4th Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer...
Kinzinger says he doesn't think McCarthy will 'last very long' if he becomes House speaker
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois lambasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying he does not think the California Republican will last long if he's elected House speaker next year.
5 Republicans publicly oppose McCarthy's speakership bid, putting ascension to leadership role in jeopardy
The opposition of five House Republicans to Kevin McCarthy's speakership has raised questions as to whether the Californian can win the position outright in January.
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) what kind of speaker he thinks Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will be if elected to lead House Republicans.
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly.
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
GOP prepares for House takeover: Five things to watch
House Republicans will take the reins of the lower chamber in fewer than six weeks, returning to power after four years in the minority wilderness to usher in a new era of divided government heading into the 2024 presidential election. The shift comes after two years when President Biden enjoyed...
House GOP to vote on nominating McCarthy for speaker, but his candidacy won’t be secured until January
Republicans will meet on Tuesday and vote on their official candidate for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as conservative hardliners within the House Freedom Caucus signal objections to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy will need to win a majority of the entire conference to become the speaker-designee. The...
Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to lead the House caucus in the next Congress, ushering in a new generation of House leadership with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) as the next minority whip and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as House Democratic conference chairman.
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to ‘stay out’
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Democrats unveil SAFE-T Act clean-up language before final day of Veto Session
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Senate Democrats filed a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act addressing concerns with pretrial fairness language late Tuesday night. Now, the race is on as lawmakers will try to pass the legislation out of both chambers before the veto session ends Thursday. The proposal is just...
Donald McEachin represented Virginia's 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month.
RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin (District 4) has passed away, his office said Monday. A statement from his Chief of Staff, Tara Rountree, said "We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin." He had been fighting the secondary effects...
Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black Congressional Party Leader
New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries has been elected head of the House Democratic caucus, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a major American party in Congress. Jeffries was elected in a unanimous, closed-door vote on Wednesday. Jeffies will become the House minority leader following the November midterm elections, in which Republicans managed to secure a slim House majority. In his first press conference following his election, Jeffries said he stood “on the shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm and so many others.” Chisholm, a Democrat, was the first Black woman ever elected to congress in 1968, and was the first...
House Republicans form new ‘education reform’ committee
The Iowa House of Representatives will have a new committee for the upcoming session to take up bills on major changes to the state education system. House Speaker Pat Grassley will chair the new Education Reform Committee for the 2023 session, according to a news release. Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, will head the existing Education Committee.
