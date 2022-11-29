ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KWQC

Quad City Area legislators vote to avoid a railway strike

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would avoid a railroad strike on Wednesday. In September, with the help of federal intervention the Class One Railways and 12 unions came together with a tentative agreement. Since then, four unions voted down the deal. Those unions rejecting the offer make up about half of the rail workers in the country.
The Hill

House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

The Hill

GOP prepares for House takeover: Five things to watch

House Republicans will take the reins of the lower chamber in fewer than six weeks, returning to power after four years in the minority wilderness to usher in a new era of divided government heading into the 2024 presidential election. The shift comes after two years when President Biden enjoyed...
The Hill

Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.
KWQC

Democrats unveil SAFE-T Act clean-up language before final day of Veto Session

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Senate Democrats filed a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act addressing concerns with pretrial fairness language late Tuesday night. Now, the race is on as lawmakers will try to pass the legislation out of both chambers before the veto session ends Thursday. The proposal is just...
WUSA

Virginia District 4 Congressman Don McEachin dies at 61

Rolling Stone

Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black Congressional Party Leader

New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries has been elected head of the House Democratic caucus, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a major American party in Congress.  Jeffries was elected in a unanimous, closed-door vote on Wednesday. Jeffies will become the House minority leader following the November midterm elections, in which Republicans managed to secure a slim House majority.  In his first press conference following his election, Jeffries said he stood “on the shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm and so many others.” Chisholm, a Democrat, was the first Black woman ever elected to congress in 1968, and was the first...
KMTV 3 News Now

House Republicans form new ‘education reform’ committee

The Iowa House of Representatives will have a new committee for the upcoming session to take up bills on major changes to the state education system. House Speaker Pat Grassley will chair the new Education Reform Committee for the 2023 session, according to a news release. Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, will head the existing Education Committee.
