East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville West (13-0) took them down on September 22nd by a score of 29-26 in Alcoa.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO