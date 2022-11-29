Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
Hydration Therapy Clinic Vida-Flo to Open New Location in Murfreesboro
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, will open its newest location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Monday, December 19 at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to...
Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC
Local Students to Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC this December. Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Running at TPAC December 9–24, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional company dancers.
OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
The Caverns Brings Back Unique Summer Camp Experience for 2023, Registration Now Open for Camp Caverns
Camp Caverns—a residential summer camp in Southeast, Tennessee like no other on Earth, or below it—returns in 2023. Registration is now open for kids 8-14 for two summer sessions, July 9-15 & July 16-22, 2023. New for 2023: Camp Caverns campers will spend the night at The Caverns...
Ribbon Cutting: The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India
The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1312 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. The clay-pit restaurant is a place where genuine care and comfort are the best-personalized services and features for guests who will always enjoy a warm, relaxed yet refined atmosphere.
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro
Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon ‘SIX’ Makes Nashville Debut Feb. 21-26 at TPAC
The hit musical SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Feb. 21-26, 2023. The Tony Award®-winning musical features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
OBITUARY: Richard Albert Schenck
Richard Albert Schenck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 85 years old. He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late George and Josephine Schenck. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Nancy Schenck and son, Ricky Schenck. He is...
OBITUARY: Emily Fleming
Emily Fleming passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, she was 75 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar “Nig” and Louise Burris Taylor; husband, Thomas Fleming; and sister, Patsy Edwards. She is survived by her children, Mark Fleming and his wife Robin, Kevin Fleming,...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl
East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville West (13-0) took them down on September 22nd by a score of 29-26 in Alcoa.
OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell
Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross. She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato
Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
OBITUARY: Wade Carlton Plunkett
Wade Carlton Plunkett passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County. Wade served in the United States Air Force. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William Plunkett and Bertha...
Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in (and Near) Rutherford County
There is nothing like the wonderful scent a fresh Christmas tree provides. For years to come that green pine fragrance can fill a heart with joyful memories of time spent with family and friends. Finding the perfect live Christmas tree and then cutting it down together is a tradition for many families.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
