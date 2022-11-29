Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Blueface Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots At Man in Truck Last Month, New Video Shows
Blueface's attempted murder arrest Monday is based on an incident on October 8, where he's accused of pulling a gun and shooting at the driver of a truck ... and TMZ has obtained video of the incident. The clip shows the rapper outside a Las Vegas club last month ......
HipHopDX.com
Shoreline Mafia Rapper OhGeesy Involved In Wild Brawl That Ends In Gunfire
OhGeesy was seen on video engaging in a nasty brawl, and the fight eventually ended in gunfire. While it’s unclear how the brawl started, a Twitter user named @NewWestCoastTV1 shared a video of an altercation between the former Shoreline Mafia rapper and his entourage outside a venue where the rapper had just performed.
Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder
The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments
An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank
Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Relative Who Stole From Him
Boosie Badazz has called out a family member who intercepted a business deal on his behalf and never delivered him any of the proceeds. In a post to his Instagram on Wednesday (November 23), the Baton Rouge rapper revealed that two people close to him took $10,000 from an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave him the money.
Watch: Moneybagg Yo Performs While A Violent Brawl Breaks Out In The Crowd
The rapper didn't appear to notice the fight happening nearby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Stands By Blueface In Attempted Murder Rap: ‘It Looked Like Self Defense’
Boosie Badazz has declared his support for Blueface in his attempted murder charge, saying he believes the L.A. rapper was simply defending himself. But Boosie’s self-defense opinion isn’t simply based on the facts surrounding the Las Vegas incident that led to Blueface’s arrest in Las Vegas earlier this month.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Vlad Apologizes To Saweetie
The apology comes days after DJ Vlad claimed that Saweetie’s first week sales would’ve been higher if she did an interview on his platform. Saweetie is the talk of the town, once again. This time, it surrounds her first-week numbers. While the projections for the Bay Area rapper’s new EP, The Single Life, sits around 2,000, many questioned how she couldn’t do higher numbers. Twitter users began questioning her team and the strength of her music career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer
In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.
