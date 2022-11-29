ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Shoreline Mafia Rapper OhGeesy Involved In Wild Brawl That Ends In Gunfire

OhGeesy was seen on video engaging in a nasty brawl, and the fight eventually ended in gunfire. While it’s unclear how the brawl started, a Twitter user named @NewWestCoastTV1 shared a video of an altercation between the former Shoreline Mafia rapper and his entourage outside a venue where the rapper had just performed.
Shine My Crown

Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder

The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
RadarOnline

Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments

An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank

Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Relative Who Stole From Him

Boosie Badazz has called out a family member who intercepted a business deal on his behalf and never delivered him any of the proceeds. In a post to his Instagram on Wednesday (November 23), the Baton Rouge rapper revealed that two people close to him took $10,000 from an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave him the money.
hotnewhiphop.com

Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert

DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Vlad Apologizes To Saweetie

The apology comes days after DJ Vlad claimed that Saweetie’s first week sales would’ve been higher if she did an interview on his platform. Saweetie is the talk of the town, once again. This time, it surrounds her first-week numbers. While the projections for the Bay Area rapper’s new EP, The Single Life, sits around 2,000, many questioned how she couldn’t do higher numbers. Twitter users began questioning her team and the strength of her music career.
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer

In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy