San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Just Dropped a Major New Breakfast Item

Marketing fast food has, for years, been all about things being bigger and better. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell tacks "supreme" at the end of a product to indicate that it has more cheese and sour cream and, in Japan, there is even the four-patty King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger from the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Burger King.
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella recall cost Cranswick £3 million

Cranswick has revealed that a Salmonella incident earlier this year cost the company more than £3 million ($3.6 million). In a half-year results statement, which covers up to Sept. 24, 2022, the food producer said adjusted group operating profit was 1.7 percent lower at £68.4 million ($81.4 million).
hypebeast.com

Nike Discusses How It Protects SNKRS Releases From Bots

Nowadays, the announcement of an exciting new sneaker is plagued by the question of whether or not a raffle will be won, website manages to load at launch time or if a local store will have any stock available without needing to queue up for countless hours on a workday. While sneaker releases have been selling out for decades, the chances of purchasing your favorite pair for retail feel lower than ever with peaking demand resulting in a growing flock of resellers manipulating releases.
hypebeast.com

Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"

Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
hypebeast.com

LVMH Acquires Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Group has officially announced the acquisition of the Pedemonte Group a jewelry producer which currently employs 350 artisans and employees across three sites in Valenza and Valmadonna in northern Italy and Paris. Pedemonte’s Watches & Jewelry Division as well as its jewelry maisons will allow LVMH to significantly increase its production capacity while its workshops will contribute to the overall growth of the division.
hypebeast.com

It's Time to Get Physical With Saul Nash x Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is the unlikely fashion collaborator that’s taking over the world. Acte TM, Balenciaga, Palace, AWGE, Virgil Abloh, Proenza Schouler, and now one of the U.K.’s finest talents Saul Nash all fall under the German marque’s fashionable-forward umbrella, with the International Woolmark Prize 2022 winner coming to the fore with an E-Sports collaboration.
hypebeast.com

Here are the World's Most Expensive Cities to Live in 2022

According to CNN, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released its Worldwide Cost of Living report, tracking the relative expenses of 172 cities around the world. According to this year’s index, the average cost of living across the board has increased by 8.1 percent, partially due to the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine as well as the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Heinz tomato ketchup tops inflation survey of UK branded groceries

The cost of Heinz tomato ketchup in UK supermarkets has shot up 53% since 2020, making it the biggest riser in of a list of leading branded groceries. Two other Heinz products also made the top 10 in the index of average price rises compiled by the consumer group Which? – the brand’s cream of chicken and tomato soups.

