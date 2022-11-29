ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

LeBron James is being heavily criticized for his poor performance that led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Indiana Pacers.

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.

Lakers fans were furious with the team for the way they lost to the Pacers, with LeBron James getting a lot of the slander in particular. James had an inefficient 21-point game, taking 22 shots and only converting 8 of them. He went 2-8 in the fourth and has seemingly hurt the Lakers rhythm that led them to go on their 5-1 streak prior to this loss.

It needs to be understood that LeBron played the game hurt after tweaking his ankle earlier in the contest. Still, if he was compromised, the Lakers should've kept him on the bench because he ended up failing to effectively defend or score as the Lakers lost their lead.

How Much Longer Will LeBron James Need To Find His Rhythm?

This isn't the first time we have seen LeBron James have a slow start to the season. As he has aged, LeBron seems to get better as the season plays out. His groin injury early in the season evidently threw off the rhythm he had built, as he was deadly against the LA Clippers prior to hurting himself in that game .

James was lethal in February last year even though the Lakers couldn't win. If his ankle injury isn't major enough to keep him out for a few more games, LeBron will be looking to hit the form he had last year in February as soon as possible. If he can't, the Lakers might just be doomed because of him and not Russell Westbrook's performances.

Comments / 121

Ree Lynae
2d ago

Why these big dogs don’t retire. You got money you don’t love the game no more. Let these dude’s that want to play go in off the bench

Reply(15)
28
Daniel Mizenko
1d ago

He tanked a few games in Cleveland too ! But none worse than the playoff game with Boston ! I’m sure he knew he was leaving the Cav’s for Miami so why play aggressively !!!!!!!

Reply
12
Linda Adams
1d ago

LaBron played like garbage. All before he was blaming Westbrook. Looks like he should be coming off the bench.

Reply
13
 

