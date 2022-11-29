Read full article on original website
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight after the infamous Oscars Chris Rock slap
Will Smith praised Floyd Mayweather during a private screening of his movie Emancipation. Their unlikely friendship stems back to when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Mayweather called Smith every day to check in on the actor and make sure he was OK. Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Will Smith Tearfully Admits He Was 'Going Through Something' Night Of Oscars Slap
Will Smith has admitted he was “going through something” the night he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Monday (November 28) to promote his new Emancipation movie, the actor tearfully reflected on his actions and shared what he’s learned from that fateful night in March.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real “movie stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”. The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on Tuesday’s (November 29) episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Will Smith Says He Understands If People Are 'Not Ready' to See Emancipation After Oscars Incident
Emancipation premieres in theaters Dec. 2 and begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ Dec. 9 Will Smith says he will "absolutely respect" moviegoers who are "not ready" to see his upcoming film Emancipation in the wake of his controversy at the 94th Academy Awards. On Sunday, Smith, who won Best Actor earlier this year at the ceremony earlier this year shortly after smacking Chris Rock onstage, told Fox 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy he's now concerned that his "actions don't penalize" the other creatives who worked on the film. "I completely understand that...
Dean’s A-List Interviews: Will Smith on his first film since Oscar slap
Dean Richards speaks with the Oscar-winning actor about "Emancipation," his first major film since his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on March 27th.
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
After this year's Oscars controversy, film academy will present all 23 categories live
After a fierce backlash from its own members, the film academy will once again present all 23 categories live at the Oscars next year.
Will Smith addresses "horrific" Oscars slap: "I lost it"
Eight months after the slap heard around the world, actor Will Smith sat down with "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on Monday to address his confrontation with Chris Rock on the Oscars stage. In March, Smith went on the Oscars stage and slapped Rock across the face after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referred to her as "G.I. Jane" in a failed attempt to poke fun at her hair loss, which happened because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia. Smith has since apologized for the incident, but had yet to sit down for a major...
Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap
Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
Sister Act 3 script is ready, and Whoopi Goldberg has big plans for the musical sequel
Get your prayer books and song books out, because Sister Act 3 is apparently on its way, and Whoopi Goldberg has plans for the sequel. Sister Act has been one of the most popular films of Whoopi Goldberg’s career, and it seems like she isn’t done with it yet.
Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero' Tops Charts as Mariah Carey X-Mas Hit Climbs
Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero' Tops Charts as Mariah Carey X-Mas Hit Climbs
James Cameron slams “irrelevant” Avatar cultural impact claims
It’s one of the most common criticisms of Avatar: people say it’s made no cultural impact – but James Cameron disagrees, branding it an “irrelevant argument.”. Avatar may still be the highest-grossing movie of all time, but you’re lucky if you mention it without someone saying how it’s failed to make any sort of cultural impact.
Charli D’Amelio supports Avani Gregg amid Anthony Reeves cheating rumors
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is showing her support for fellow influencer Avani Gregg as rumors fly that her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Reeves, possibly cheated on her. Avani Gregg is an extremely popular influencer on TikTok with over 42 million followers on the video-sharing application. Gregg had been dating fellow TikToker...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
VShojo star kson reportedly banned from collabing with NIJISANJI
VShojo star kson has reportedly been banned from collaborating with any NIJISANJI VTuber, she revealed on stream. While the individual talents “are being so nice to [her] secretly”, the company apparently “hates her” and is blocking any crossover. Kson made a huge splash early in 2022...
