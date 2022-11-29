Eline Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EEGI) Reverse Merger Up Big After Chi Ching Hung Acquires Control Block of Shares from Custodian Rhonda Keaveney

Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) is making a powerhouse run up the charts quickly emerging as one of the top most traded stocks on the bulletin boards easily topping $3.5 million in dollar volume on Tuesday and rocketing up more than 50% The stock has a history of big moves running in 2019 and again in 2020 CLNV ran to $0.45. In March of this year CLNV traded as high as $0.097 and currently a dime is an important technical resistance point for the stock. A break over $0.10 and CLNV is on a blue-sky breakout and could really take off. Microcapdaily previously gave the heads up on CLNV when the stock was a little over $0.01 on October 31 when the current run first started.

