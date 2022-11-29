ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Eline Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EEGI) Reverse Merger Up Big After Chi Ching Hung Acquires Control Block of Shares from Custodian Rhonda Keaveney

By Boe Rimes
microcapdaily.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
microcapdaily.com

Star Alliance International Corp (OTCMKTS: STAL) Rising Steady as Co Files 10k & Looks to go Pink Current (More on Genesis Gold extraction System)

Star Alliance International Corp (OTCMKTS: STAL) is making an explosive move up the charts since reversing off $0.031 lows earlier this year. Recently the stock surpassed $0.25 per share and looks to be going higher as heavy accumulation continues. Management has been working hard getting teh files in order recently filing both a 10Q and a 10K in an effort to go “pink current” once that is achieved STAL will be much easier to buy from online brokerages and volume will increase significantly from current levels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
microcapdaily.com

Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) Powerful Runner as Clean-Seas Inks 2 Major U.S Deals; MacVallee LOI for Clean-Seas US Facility & Arizona Waste Plastic to Clean Hydrogen MOU

Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) is making a powerhouse run up the charts quickly emerging as one of the top most traded stocks on the bulletin boards easily topping $3.5 million in dollar volume on Tuesday and rocketing up more than 50% The stock has a history of big moves running in 2019 and again in 2020 CLNV ran to $0.45. In March of this year CLNV traded as high as $0.097 and currently a dime is an important technical resistance point for the stock. A break over $0.10 and CLNV is on a blue-sky breakout and could really take off. Microcapdaily previously gave the heads up on CLNV when the stock was a little over $0.01 on October 31 when the current run first started.
CALIFORNIA STATE
microcapdaily.com

Vision Energy Inc., (OTCMKTS: VIHDD) Marches Past $14 on Heavy Volume

Vision Energy Inc., (OTCMKTS: VIHDD) has had a November to remember rocketing up the charts from just over $2 at the start of the month to highs of $19.01 following a 2 for 1 forward stock split earlier this month. Since than VIHDD hit lows of $6 on the first correction but has been rising steadily since then.
u.today

SHIB Price Prepares Major Move, Here Are Potential Reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless

In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed

It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP

Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
pymnts.com

Binance Riles Jittery Crypto Investors With Unannounced $2B Withdrawal

Eagle-eyed crypto watchers were surprised to see over $2B of bitcoin suddenly withdrawn from Binance Monday morning (Nov. 28). The discovery not only added to existing jitters within the market place in the wake of the collapse of rival platform FTX, but triggered a flurry of tweets and comments on social media as investors tries to figure out what was going on.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Looking At ‘Major Move’ In Coming Days, These Technicals Show

Bitcoin continues to inch closer to the pivotal $17K marker as it nurses conservative gains after suffering the effects of the FTX implosion that wiped the entire crypto market of billions worth of valuation. The maiden digital coin managed to go up by 2.6% during the previous 24 hours, pushing...
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
Reuters

Crypto exchange Bitfront shuts down

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy