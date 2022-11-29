Eline Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EEGI) Reverse Merger Up Big After Chi Ching Hung Acquires Control Block of Shares from Custodian Rhonda Keaveney

Read full article on original website
microcapdaily.com
Black Bird Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS: BBBT) Under Accumulation & On the Move Northbound as Company Signs Brand Awareness Deal for MiteXstream
Black Bird Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS: BBBT) is rocketing up the charts in the subs since reversing off $0.0015 lows earlier this week. The stock is currently under accumulation and moving up quickly gaining over 80% on Wednesday on about $125,000 dollar volume. On Wednesday BBBT announced it has hired XCPCNL...
microcapdaily.com
Star Alliance International Corp (OTCMKTS: STAL) Rising Steady as Co Files 10k & Looks to go Pink Current (More on Genesis Gold extraction System)
Star Alliance International Corp (OTCMKTS: STAL) is making an explosive move up the charts since reversing off $0.031 lows earlier this year. Recently the stock surpassed $0.25 per share and looks to be going higher as heavy accumulation continues. Management has been working hard getting teh files in order recently filing both a 10Q and a 10K in an effort to go “pink current” once that is achieved STAL will be much easier to buy from online brokerages and volume will increase significantly from current levels.
microcapdaily.com
Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) Powerful Runner as Clean-Seas Inks 2 Major U.S Deals; MacVallee LOI for Clean-Seas US Facility & Arizona Waste Plastic to Clean Hydrogen MOU
Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) is making a powerhouse run up the charts quickly emerging as one of the top most traded stocks on the bulletin boards easily topping $3.5 million in dollar volume on Tuesday and rocketing up more than 50% The stock has a history of big moves running in 2019 and again in 2020 CLNV ran to $0.45. In March of this year CLNV traded as high as $0.097 and currently a dime is an important technical resistance point for the stock. A break over $0.10 and CLNV is on a blue-sky breakout and could really take off. Microcapdaily previously gave the heads up on CLNV when the stock was a little over $0.01 on October 31 when the current run first started.
microcapdaily.com
Vision Energy Inc., (OTCMKTS: VIHDD) Marches Past $14 on Heavy Volume
Vision Energy Inc., (OTCMKTS: VIHDD) has had a November to remember rocketing up the charts from just over $2 at the start of the month to highs of $19.01 following a 2 for 1 forward stock split earlier this month. Since than VIHDD hit lows of $6 on the first correction but has been rising steadily since then.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
u.today
SHIB Price Prepares Major Move, Here Are Potential Reasons
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed
It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
Bechtel picked to build $20 billion Intel project in New Albany
One of the world's largest engineering, construction and project management companies has been picked to build Ohio's biggest economic development project. Intel on Monday announced that Bechtel Corp. will build its $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing project in New Albany. ...
Why Topgolf Callaway Stock is a Surefire Buy in 2023 and Beyond
The golf brand has an easy path to grow its revenue and profits over the next decade.
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
pymnts.com
Binance Riles Jittery Crypto Investors With Unannounced $2B Withdrawal
Eagle-eyed crypto watchers were surprised to see over $2B of bitcoin suddenly withdrawn from Binance Monday morning (Nov. 28). The discovery not only added to existing jitters within the market place in the wake of the collapse of rival platform FTX, but triggered a flurry of tweets and comments on social media as investors tries to figure out what was going on.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Giga Press Supplier Reveals It’s Already Working On A 2nd Giga Press For The Cybertruck
Last month Tesla's Giga Press supplier, IDRA, announced that it has completed assembling and testing a new 9000-t Giga Press that will be used to build the Cybertruck's body. And today, IDRA revealed that the company has already started working on a new Giga Press that looks similar to the 9000-t Cybertruck Giga Press.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Looking At ‘Major Move’ In Coming Days, These Technicals Show
Bitcoin continues to inch closer to the pivotal $17K marker as it nurses conservative gains after suffering the effects of the FTX implosion that wiped the entire crypto market of billions worth of valuation. The maiden digital coin managed to go up by 2.6% during the previous 24 hours, pushing...
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15
Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
Crypto exchange Bitfront shuts down
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry.
