Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I’m already dead,’ Las Vegas man allegedly shot, killed victim in retaliation for friend’s death on same street
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing another man in the north valley told police he did it because the victim had killed his friend on the same street a day before, according to an arrest report. Jason Spellman, 38, faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, […]
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. The victim was reported missing on Nov. 3, nearly […]
Suspect accused of hitting 96-year-old woman in marked crosswalk before driving off, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help identifying a driver accused of hitting a 96-year-old woman who was crossing the street. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk near East Tropicana Avenue and South Mojave Road with the walk timer activated, police […]
Las Vegas Strip suspect drives on sidewalk, arrested after 'barricade situation,' police say
A suspect who drove on the sidewalk and refused to stop for authorities was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, police said.
Discovery of human remains in barrel leads to man's arrest for murder
A 43-year-old man is under arrest for murder after the discovery of human remains in a barrel in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Trial date rescheduled for man accused in death of Las Vegas boy
Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street. A suspect in a deadly shooting told police he killed the man in retaliation for killing another man while he was jumping his car on the same street, according to an arrest report. Health District reports...
8newsnow.com
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner...
8newsnow.com
Accused child killer's case scheduled to go to trial Monday
Accused child killer’s case scheduled to go to trial …. Accused child killer's case scheduled to go to trial Monday. A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. Pahrump kidnapping, attempted murder case appears …. A national arrest warrant has been issued against the man accused...
8newsnow.com
Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to begin next year
The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to begin his jury trial next week, will now wait to face a judge until October. Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to …. The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to...
Fox5 KVVU
Board revokes Las Vegas plumbing contractor’s license after elderly woman’s home ‘left in shambles’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Contractors Board has revoked a license to of a Las Vegas plumbing contractor. According to the board, an 88-year-old woman was forced to live in a converted garage because her home was “left in shambles for months.”. In a news release,...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
17-Year-Old Killed In Pedestrian Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The LVMPD is investigating a pedestrian accident that occurred on Tuesday night. Reports state that at Around 5:45 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on East Owens Avenue. Police report that a Ford pickup truck travelled eastbound on Owens Avenue, east of North Nellis Boulevard when a 17-year-old pedestrian was...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say
Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street. A suspect in a deadly shooting told police he killed the man in retaliation for killing another man while he was jumping his car on the same street, according to an arrest report. Health District reports...
Police close road in Pahrump to search for fugitive Ryan Sanders
Officers with the Nye County Sheriff's Office have closed off a street and surrounding areas in the southern part of Pahrump near the California border as they search for wanted fugitive Ryan Sanders.
Fox5 KVVU
Armed subject in custody after initially refusing to come down from North Las Vegas roof
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof. According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of...
actionnews5.com
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
Las Vegas police investigate 'murder-suicide' near downtown
Las Vegas police said they are investigating a "murder-suicide" that occurred near downtown and east Las Vegas area.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dies a month after collision near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died a month after they were hit by a car on Bonanza Road, northwest of downtown Las Vegas. The crash was reported on Oct. 29 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bonanza and North City Parkway, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Comments / 0