Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Trial date rescheduled for man accused in death of Las Vegas boy

Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street. A suspect in a deadly shooting told police he killed the man in retaliation for killing another man while he was jumping his car on the same street, according to an arrest report. Health District reports...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. 8 News Now interview with Dr. William Schaffner. Dr. William Schaffner...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Accused child killer's case scheduled to go to trial Monday

Accused child killer’s case scheduled to go to trial …. Accused child killer's case scheduled to go to trial Monday. A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. Pahrump kidnapping, attempted murder case appears …. A national arrest warrant has been issued against the man accused...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to begin next year

The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to begin his jury trial next week, will now wait to face a judge until October. Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to …. The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Motorcyclist dies a month after collision near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died a month after they were hit by a car on Bonanza Road, northwest of downtown Las Vegas. The crash was reported on Oct. 29 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bonanza and North City Parkway, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV

