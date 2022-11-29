Three contestants went home this week on “The Voice,” and fans are in strong agreement that one of them was cruelly robbed of his shot of winning the competition. In our overnight poll, a whopping 80% of people voted that Devix of Team Camila Cabello was wrongfully eliminated. The other two ousted artists barely made a dent in our poll results, with Alyssa Witrado of Team Gwen Stefani nabbing 11% and Eric Who of Team Camila earning 9%. This is the second week in a row that three singers were voted off the show, but last week’s Gold Derby poll results weren’t nearly as...

