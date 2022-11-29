Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 41-9 to Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 41-9 to Ridgeview on Monday, Nov. 28. Mason Loschen had five points while Julian Barbosa and Gavin Kief each had two points and two rebounds. Ridgeview 41, PBL 9. PBL. Grant Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Julian Barbosa 1-2 0-0 2,...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS 8th-grade girls basketball wins in regional semifinals over Fisher
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 26-22 over Fisher in the IESA Class 2A LeRoy Regional semifinals on Tuesday. Lily Sizemore led GCMS (21-0) in scoring with 17 points while Payton Alley had four points, Avery Hyatt added three points and Isabelle Gawthorp contributed two points.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-38 to Unity
TOLONO – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-38 to Tolono Unity on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli posted a double-double for Cissna Park (6-1) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals while Addison Lucht had five points, five steals and two rebounds.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball loses 63-37 to St. Thomas More
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 63-37 to St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Anna Warren led GCMS (2-4) in scoring with 11 points while Sophia Ray had six points and Mindy Brown, Savannah Shumate and Cally Kroon each had four points. Lizzie Giroux and Addi Kerchenfaut each had three points and Mallory Rosendahl added two points.
Illinois Football: Illini coaching staff sees potential in 2023 recruit
There are still a few more players to land for 2023, and the Illinois football program is going to make sure this is a full recruiting class. I have been pretty impressed with the way the Bret Bielema regime has recruited. He has brought in one class thus far and it was ranked inside the top 50 nationally. Now the Illini are trying to finish off the class of 2023 with another top-50 ranking.
thechampaignroom.com
‘We’re not gonna shy away from it’: Illinois hosting upset-minded Orange
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Big Ten-ACC Challenge is seeing a long journey draw to a close. Starting its challenge in 1999, the yearly competition between two marquee conferences comes to an end this fall. In an event that Illinois had little impact on for years, the program enters the Big Ten-ACC Challenge’s final year as one of the more elite teams in the mix.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center. “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Harris Drennan
Harris E. Drennan, 81, of Fisher peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening November 27, 2022. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday December 1, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm with Tina Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Fair.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Janice Harden
Janice Kay Harden, 64, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 10:10 am Sunday November 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her faithful and loving family. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm December 3, 2022 at the LeRoy Christian Church followed by her homegoing celebration at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, Osman Lutheran Church or to the Blue Ridge High School Music Department. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, …. Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, Peoria High girls roar against Manual. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies …. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies for at. Peoria County Auditor’s Office to remain funded as …. Peoria County...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan
The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Officer Christopher Comrie Sworn in as Danville Police Sergeant
A promotion in the Danville Police Department occurred Wednesday morning (Nov 30) before a packed house in the Danville City Council Chambers. Officer Christopher Comrie was promoted to Sergeant, and sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. Sergeant Comrie is a Danville native and 2008 graduate of Danville High School....
wglt.org
Juvenile arrested in Normal faces murder charges in Champaign
Police say a juvenile suspect arrested in Normal on Monday is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Champaign. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the juvenile male was one of three suspects arrested in connection with two suspicious vehicles spotted outside the Target store around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
Comments / 0