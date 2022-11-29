ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gas, diesel prices continue to fall

For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price declined, falling 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 per gallon. The national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 28, 2022

WTI crude oil has fallen below the bottom of its range on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals. The 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to confirm that the...
Benzinga

As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'

With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
coinchapter.com

Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.
rigzone.com

Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion

Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
mdmh-conway.com

We might soon see very high prices again as OPEC+ is likely to cut oil production early next month

Rising prices and skyrocketing inflation this year were additionally fueled by the high gas and energy prices caused mostly by the Russia-Ukraine war and rising demand after the world reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summer, gas prices reached all-time highs, and Americans were paying record-high gas prices, forcing them to look for transportation alternatives.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?

EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
FXDailyReport.com

Crude Oil Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022

Crude oil prices’ upward movement seems to have stopped and the price undergo corrections. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not concluded yet and we are into the winter season. Crude oil prices might reverse the bearish pressure or halt the downward price movement in the current time.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

903
Followers
8K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy