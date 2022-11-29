Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Gas, diesel prices continue to fall
For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price declined, falling 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 per gallon. The national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 28, 2022
WTI crude oil has fallen below the bottom of its range on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals. The 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to confirm that the...
Natural Gas Prices Firm Above $7 as Winter Weather Triggers Huge Drawdown
Natural gas futures firmed above $7 on Wednesday after the US government reported a drawdown in domestic inventories of the energy commodity. Although it was smaller than expected, it was still a sizeable withdrawal. But traders ostensibly wanted something bigger as natural gas prices pared some of their gains. January...
Benzinga
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Experts explain why a Russian oil price cap might fall flat and instead give Putin's biggest crude customers a boost.
Insider's Phil Rosen sat down with oil historian Gregory Brew and Energy Aspects' Livia Gallarati to talk sanctions and oil.
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
coinchapter.com
Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.
rigzone.com
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand.
mdmh-conway.com
We might soon see very high prices again as OPEC+ is likely to cut oil production early next month
Rising prices and skyrocketing inflation this year were additionally fueled by the high gas and energy prices caused mostly by the Russia-Ukraine war and rising demand after the world reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summer, gas prices reached all-time highs, and Americans were paying record-high gas prices, forcing them to look for transportation alternatives.
EUR/USD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?
EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Crude Oil Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
Crude oil prices’ upward movement seems to have stopped and the price undergo corrections. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not concluded yet and we are into the winter season. Crude oil prices might reverse the bearish pressure or halt the downward price movement in the current time.
CNBC
Defying forecasts, crude oil prices have wiped out most of this year's gains and could head lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
FXDailyReport.com
