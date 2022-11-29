Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
Benzinga
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
msn.com
7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy for Exposure to Crude Prices
With the global economic recovery from the pandemic and oil-market disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 for two years. This year, the sector is up more than 65% while every other one is in the red. While oil prices...
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Rise on Discussions of Further Supply Cuts by OPEC+
Energy stocks are set to gain at the open to start the final trading month of 2022. Oil prices up over 2% is aiding the group, as are higher broader equity indices, which are indicating gains of about 0.3% (as of 9:00 AM ET). Oil rose about $1 a barrel...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Goldman sees oil at $110 a barrel in 2023 on OPEC+ production cuts
A top Goldman Sachs official said Tuesday there is a high likelihood that OPEC+ will order additional production cuts in December and that the bank expects oil prices to hit $110 per barrel next year due to recession fears, lower demand from China, and lack of clarity over the planned price cap on Russian oil.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
coinchapter.com
Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.
Crude Oil Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
Crude oil prices’ upward movement seems to have stopped and the price undergo corrections. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not concluded yet and we are into the winter season. Crude oil prices might reverse the bearish pressure or halt the downward price movement in the current time.
Crude Oil Adds to Gains on Bullish Drawdown; Investors Eye OPEC Meeting
Crude oil futures are adding to their gains in the middle of the trading week following a bullish storage report. But energy commodities are also monitoring the situation in China, as well as the price cap on Russian oil. Can US crude top $85 in the home stretch of 2022?
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 22, 2022
Natural gas busted through the top of its ascending channel on the hourly time frame, signaling that a steeper uptrend is in the works. Price is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 38.2% level...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
Oil prices will hover near $90 in 2023 as Russian production bounces back to pre-war levels, JPMorgan says
Oil prices will hover around $90 per barrel in 2023 as Russia boosts its production to pre-war levels, according to JPMorgan. The bank lowered its 2023 oil forecast by $8 because of the expected supply increase from Russia. The refilling of the special petroleum reserve by the Biden administration should...
kitco.com
Gold price gains on weaker USDX, higher crude oil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Once again, precious metals...
msn.com
Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
rigzone.com
Global Crude Oil Inventories Rising
Global crude oil inventories have been rising prior to a European embargo on Russian crude imports due to take effect on December 5, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone. “Global onshore crude oil inventories built by nearly 70 million barrels in the...
