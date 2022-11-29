Read full article on original website
Related
FXDailyReport.com
AUD/USD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6767 after bouncing off the 100-hour MA earlier in the week. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation after the mid-week rebound. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Retest Session Highs
The GBP/USD currency pair on Wednesday bounced off the trendline support at about 1.2010 to trade at about 1.2061. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
FXDailyReport.com
Despite USD/JPY Bearishness, the DXY Holds Its Ground
Comparatively, overnight, markets were flat but bid up. Since the shift, the hourly time frame has seen the most significant jump. Asia’s volume is going up again, but that doesn’t mean it will keep going up on Friday when Wall Street is closed for the holiday. Even though...
FXDailyReport.com
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
As US Dollar Faces Selling Pressure, AUD/USD is Nearing 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair is getting close to 0.6800 at the start of the European session. Investors buy the asset when the US dollar index (DXY) decreases. The Aussie Dollar went up because investors were more willing to take risks. The major has won for the second day and is ready to show more promise.
GBP/USD Rebounds From Intraday Low Amid US Dollar Selling
On Monday, people who buy when prices drop near 1.2025 push the GBP/USD pair to a new high for the day during the European session. At 1.2100, the pair is close to its best level since August 12. After a slight rise during the day, the US dollar falls, which...
US Dollar Index Extends Declines Below 106.150 After Durable Goods Data
The US dollar index on Wednesday extended declines to trade below 106.150 after the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | December 01, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index broke below the daily SMA 200 today and continues trading below it. If the index could continue to maintain the bearish pressure until the weekly close then we might see a bearish continuation in next week’s trading session. On the other hand, if the index return above the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of further bullish movement.
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade Closer to 1.3350
The USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday pulled back off the trendline resistance at about 1.3425 to trade at about 1.3350. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now dropped to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum
EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
USD/CAD Hampered by US Dollar Selling Bias
The USD/CAD currency pair struggled to capitalise on the previous day’s modest rally from sub-1.3400 levels and oscillated in a narrow trading zone into Friday’s Asian session. The US Dollar, reaching its lowest level since August on dovish central bank signals, caps the upside. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank would soften its stance and slow interest rate hikes. Additionally, lessening inflationary pressure and low US Treasury bond yields weigh the dollar.
NZD/USD Rallies To Halt Two-Day Upswing, Targets Week’s Largest Daily Gain
NZD/USD stops falling after two days when it gains 0.75% during the day, around 0.6205 on Tuesday morning in Europe. Despite the market’s excitement, the NZD/USD couple pays some attention to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) pessimistic economic predictions. Earlier in the day, NZIER released...
GBP/USD Rising Wedge Formation
GBPUSD has formed higher lows and slightly higher highs inside a rising wedge pattern seen on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing resistance and might be due for a dip back to support. The bottom of the wedge is around the 1.2000 major psychological mark, which is in...
Gold Rallies Above 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to $1,760
The gold price on Thursday extended gains to trade closer to $1,760 following the latest round of US data. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now ascended to trade above the 100-hour moving average...
GBP/JPY Aiming for Next Bullish Targets
GBPJPY is trending higher on its short-term time frames, finding support at a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. Price is testing the trend line support and might be due for a bounce to the upside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 38.2% level is...
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD
Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
GBPNZD Gearing Up for a Triangle Breakout
GBPNZD is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle on its short-term time frames, and the tighter price action is suggesting that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators are giving mixed signals when it comes to direction, as most are reflecting sideways price action. The pair is trading above both the 100 SMA and 200 SMA, so this might be an early bullish signal.
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
U.S. dollar index has been in a strong bullish trend after the inflation numbers continue to increase and the Fed decide to play the interest-rate hike aggressively. However, the recent trend of inflation shows a slowing down, and recently the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting also mention the change of stance by the Fed.
FXDailyReport.com
914
Followers
8K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0