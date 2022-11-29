Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is having a rough year for the Denver Broncos after the team traded for him this offseason. The Broncos currently rank dead last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 14.3 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst season of his entire career. Russell Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two of their last three games and are hoping to put together their first series of back-to-back wins when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Steelers within striking distance of second place in their […] The post Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold predictions for Deshaun Watson in Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans
The Cleveland Browns and their fans have had Week 13 circled on their calendars for quite some time, and it is officially here. Deshaun Watson is in line to officially make his debut with the Browns in Week 13 against his former team in the Houston Texans. This will mark Watson’s first NFL game played in nearly two years.
Raiders receive alarming Josh Jacobs update ahead of crucial Week 13 game vs. Chargers
Josh Jacobs looked unstoppable — and invincible — in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win last Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, reports say that his status for Week 13’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain. Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network: “Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is not […] The post Raiders receive alarming Josh Jacobs update ahead of crucial Week 13 game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Week 13 betting notes: Bengals, Raiders strong against spreads
NFL betting notes and nuggets from around the league heading into Week 13.
Hudson Card makes major transfer portal move
Texas sophomore quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the football transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel. Card will have three years of eligibility remaining. Once called a “Day 2 prospect” by 247Sports writer Charles Power, Card was compared to Carolina […] The post Hudson Card makes major transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson
It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at claims Josh McDaniels ‘lost’ the locker room
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been rather forward with his support of head coach Josh McDaniels. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed that support. Many have claimed McDaniels is on the hot seat following a slow start to the season. However, it seems like the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator is secure in […] The post Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at claims Josh McDaniels ‘lost’ the locker room appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kentucky star quarterback Will Levis reveals plan for future
University of Kentucky star quarterback Will Levis has decided on his plans for the future. The projected first-round quarterback has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. While on a Twitter space conversation with Blue Chips, Levis announced his decision to declare for the draft. With the announcement, Levis was sure...
Matthew Stafford’s wife gets brutally honest on Rams QB potentially sitting out rest of 2022
Matthew Stafford is still under monitoring for concussion symptoms, and so the Los Angeles Rams have yet to decide on what to do with him with the 2022 campaign in its final stretch of games. However, if it’s up to Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, she would want her husband to sit out the rest of the season.
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
Zach Wilson’s ’emotional’ gesture that won him back Jets locker room
Zach Wilson turned off a lot of his New York Jets teammates when he refused to take accountability for their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. However, he soon realized his mistake and quickly tried to fix things between him and his squad. Jets tight end CJ Uzomah...
‘Pissed off’ James Robinson drops disgruntled take on Jets benching
When the New York Jets traded for James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars last October, the expectations were the running back would prominently feature for them. After all, they made the move for him in order to fill the void left by Breece Hall, who suffered a season-ending injury. Three games later into his stint […] The post ‘Pissed off’ James Robinson drops disgruntled take on Jets benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy owners will breath sigh of relief with latest Travis Etienne Jr. update
The Jacksonville Jaguars are brimming with confidence after taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an upset 28-27 home win in Week 12. They can keep that energy, heading into the contest this coming weekend against the Detroit Lions on the road, especially with running back Travis Etienne Jr. looking ready to go […] The post Fantasy owners will breath sigh of relief with latest Travis Etienne Jr. update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0