Screen Scotland today announced that it has acquired the intellectual property rights to the Edinburgh International Film Festival and has launched an appraisal period to explore the possibilities of hosting a film festival in Edinburgh in 2023. Kristy Matheson, who led her first Edinburgh Film Festival as Creative Director this past year, is heading the appraisal. In a statement, Screen Scotland said the work will be funded by an award of up to £97,647 from Creative Scotland, which was drawn from the original cash award allocated to the CMI for 2022/23. Screen Scotland said it picked up the rights to the festival from...

10 MINUTES AGO