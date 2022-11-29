Read full article on original website
Related
Screen Scotland Acquires Rights To Edinburgh Film Festival
Screen Scotland today announced that it has acquired the intellectual property rights to the Edinburgh International Film Festival and has launched an appraisal period to explore the possibilities of hosting a film festival in Edinburgh in 2023. Kristy Matheson, who led her first Edinburgh Film Festival as Creative Director this past year, is heading the appraisal. In a statement, Screen Scotland said the work will be funded by an award of up to £97,647 from Creative Scotland, which was drawn from the original cash award allocated to the CMI for 2022/23. Screen Scotland said it picked up the rights to the festival from...
BBC
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
DL1961 Styles Snow Bunnies With Denim Skiwear
DL1961 is hitting the slopes this winter. The New York-based vertically integrated denim brand has just launched a six-piece collaborative women’s collection with skiwear brand Perfect Moment that can outfit jibbers in jeanswear. All rendered in denim, the collection includes a belted ski suit, two versions of bootcut ski pants with padded knees, two puffer jackets filled with down and feathers and a Trucker style jacket. The fabrics, which are all cotton and Lycra blends, are wax coated for water repellency. Offered in two washes—a dark rinse and a mid wash—the pieces feature Perfect Moment’s signature houndstooth patterns and star motifs. The...
Comments / 1