Massachusetts State

Randy Furr
2d ago

Most of you Yankees always vote Democrat, right? Well enjoy, you got what you voted for, another ten years of democrat control, you'll be living under an overpass.

2/68 Armor Vet
1d ago

Okay, North Eastern United States voters, you voted blue and now you will turn blue from not being able to pay to heat your homes from the winter! To keep warm, trying singing the blues, you blue-voting morons!

sandy
1d ago

Thank you!, voters who voted for Democrats! Was your heating oil cheaper under Trump? You don’t need to answer that.

Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Heating oil prices could go up as much as 45% in Pennsylvania and Northeast. Here’s why

Pennsylvania homeowners who use heating oil could see their bills increase 45% this winter due to higher prices and colder temperatures. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said this month that low inventory of fuels used for diesel and home heating oil will lead to high prices through the start of next year. U.S. supplies at the end of October were at their lowest levels for the month since 1951.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
WISCONSIN STATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
