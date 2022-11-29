ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Police searching for suspects after man stabbed at Pocatello apartment complex

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — A man suffered knife wounds during a dispute on Monday at a Pocatello apartment complex, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the Kirkwood Meadows Apartments on the 1200 block of Freeman Lane near Pocatello Creek Road.

As of Tuesday evening, police said they were still looking for suspects.

The adult male victim, a resident of Kirkwood Meadows, suffered knife wounds on his back and finger, police said. The man was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Police have not yet provided further information about the suspects but said the incident involved people who knew each other.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.

Comments / 3

guest223
1d ago

They ask: if you have any information regarding the stabbing but yet, doesn’t even give a name. So how are we suppose to help, if we don’t know who it is? Ya???

Reply(1)
2
