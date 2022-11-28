Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
NFL Week 13 early predictions, picks: Chiefs have revenge on their mind
As if the first two-thirds of this NFL season hasn’t provided enough drama, Week 13 is sure to deliver one of the more memorable and noteworthy weeks of the season. Deshaun Watson is back for the Browns after an 11-game suspension and faces off against his former team in the Texans. Two-time reigning MVP winner Aaron Rodgers headlines a list of star passers with questionable tags ahead of this week. At the same time, current award favorite Patrick Mahomes prepares for a vengeance spot against last year’s AFC champion Bengals. Here’s a look at the Week 13 odds at BetMGM and the...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives update on Kadarius Toney's status ahead of Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams without sustaining significant injuries. On Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid informed reporters that he had no updates to provide on any new injuries. That includes Deon Bush’s late-game elbow injury. “I don’t have any injuries to give...
Chiefs take advantage of rival’s mistake
The Kansas City Chiefs just signed one of their rivals’ former players to their practice squad, showing that their foe made a mistake. Melvin Gordon has now been on every AFC West team but the Las Vegas Raiders, which could change. He started his career with the Los Angeles...
Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 game moved from night game to afternoon
The start time of the Dec. 11 game between the Broncos and the Chiefs has been changed by the NFL. Instead of a Sunday Night Football matchup, the two AFC West opponents will now play in the afternoon in Denver, with a 2:05 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first of two meetings for Denver (3-8) against Kansas City, which currently has a 9-2 record. The Week 14 game takes place at Empower Field at Mile High and the Week 17 game at Arrowhead Stadium. Watch both games on CBS News Colorado.
Patrick Mahomes Shares Story Behind Son’s ‘Bronze’ Name
Kansas City's quarterback explains how his newborn son's iconic name came to be.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
Raheem Mostert Clarifies Comments Saying Dolphins Have 'Way More Talent' Than 49ers
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 through 2021, so it certainly turned heads when he made comments appearing to criticize his former team. During an interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, Mostert said "we have way more talent here" and noted the...
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Best Conference Championship Games of the Past 10 Years
Major ramifications abound this weekend, as conference titles will be determined across the country. Following those huge games, we'll be able to we look ahead to the College Football Playoff and bowl season with clearer vision. But before we get to all of that, it's always fun to look back...
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars
As we approach Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, many larger fantasy leagues are set to begin their postseasons. In other season-long leagues, the playoffs are right around the corner. Now is not the time for managers to trust their key centerpieces and high draft selections. However, few lineups...
Key Matchups in Every Remaining Week of 2022 NFL Season
Six weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season. While each player and coach will continue to focus on the next matchup, we can't help but peek ahead at remainder of the schedule. There are plenty of circles left on the calendar. Division titles, wild-card races and playoff seeding will...
Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach
The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
Rose Bowl Reportedly Reaches Agreement to Allow CFP to Expand to 12 Teams
There will reportedly be a 12-team College Football Playoff by the start of the 2024 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract to allow expansion to occur by the start of the 2024 campaign. The bowl game, which has a central place in college football history, was holding up the process and could have delayed it until 2026.
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
Falcons' Kyle Pitts Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Smith Has No 'Concerns' for 2023
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. Head coach Arthur Smith said the procedure is "nothing that concerns us going into 2023." Pitts shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday night after the surgery:. This brings an end...
