Kansas City, MO

New York Post

NFL Week 13 early predictions, picks: Chiefs have revenge on their mind

As if the first two-thirds of this NFL season hasn’t provided enough drama, Week 13 is sure to deliver one of the more memorable and noteworthy weeks of the season. Deshaun Watson is back for the Browns after an 11-game suspension and faces off against his former team in the Texans. Two-time reigning MVP winner Aaron Rodgers headlines a list of star passers with questionable tags ahead of this week. At the same time, current award favorite Patrick Mahomes prepares for a vengeance spot against last year’s AFC champion Bengals. Here’s a look at the Week 13 odds at BetMGM and the...
atozsports.com

Chiefs take advantage of rival’s mistake

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed one of their rivals’ former players to their practice squad, showing that their foe made a mistake. Melvin Gordon has now been on every AFC West team but the Las Vegas Raiders, which could change. He started his career with the Los Angeles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 game moved from night game to afternoon

The start time of the Dec. 11 game between the Broncos and the Chiefs has been changed by the NFL. Instead of a Sunday Night Football matchup, the two AFC West opponents will now play in the afternoon in Denver, with a 2:05 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first of two meetings for Denver (3-8) against Kansas City, which currently has a 9-2 record. The Week 14 game takes place at Empower Field at Mile High and the Week 17 game at Arrowhead Stadium. Watch both games on CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

