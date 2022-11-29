ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match

Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Morocco play Canada in World Cup Group FThat leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or...
Sporting News

France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia World Cup defeat

France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.
Sporting News

Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit

The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...

