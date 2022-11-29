Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: El Tri out of World Cup 2022 on goal difference despite victory
Mexico could not extend their proud record of reaching the Round of 16 at every World Cup since 1994 as they beat Saudi Arabia but failed to progress after losing out to Poland on goal difference. El Tri had not experienced a group-stage exit at a global tournament since 1978...
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup knockout streak ends at Qatar 2022: Last time El Tri were eliminated in the group stage
Mexico's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end much earlier than El Tri fans are used to. Gerardo Martino's side began the tournament in Qatar with a solid 0-0 draw against Poland, before falling 2-0 to a desperate Argentina. But that was nothing compared to the drama that...
Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Morocco play Canada in World Cup Group FThat leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or...
Sporting News
Germany vs Costa Rica World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group E match at Qatar 2022
Niclas Fullkrug's late equaliser against Spain means a first victory for Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup would still put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage. Costa Rica have their own designs on qualifying in the Group E finale, with a draw sufficient for...
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Sporting News
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
Sporting News
France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia World Cup defeat
France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
Sporting News
Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit
The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
