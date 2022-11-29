Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Morocco play Canada in World Cup Group FThat leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or...

32 MINUTES AGO