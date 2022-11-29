ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT man charged with speeding 132 mph

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 2 days ago

The radar read 132 MPH, the speed at which Connecticut State Police say
they clocked Faisal Fasasi.

That would mean the 23-year-old from Manchester was going more than
twice the 65-mile-an-hour limit on route two.

Troopers were not able to catch up with him there. But they say they did find Fasasi's vehicle -- an eight-year-old Range Rover -- parked in a Colchester garage.

When they arrested Fasasi, police say he admitted that he parked there to hide.

Fasasi is due in court in a little over two weeks -- so, no rush to get there.

Marc Anderson
2d ago

132, that's some speed but I get it. sometimes a little speed isn't too awful, especially if you're not doing so recklessly

WTIC News Talk 1080

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

