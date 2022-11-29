CT man charged with speeding 132 mph

The radar read 132 MPH, the speed at which Connecticut State Police say

they clocked Faisal Fasasi.

That would mean the 23-year-old from Manchester was going more than

twice the 65-mile-an-hour limit on route two.

Troopers were not able to catch up with him there. But they say they did find Fasasi's vehicle -- an eight-year-old Range Rover -- parked in a Colchester garage.

When they arrested Fasasi, police say he admitted that he parked there to hide.

Fasasi is due in court in a little over two weeks -- so, no rush to get there.