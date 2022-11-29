A Palestinian man on Tuesday rammed his car into an Israeli soldier, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day.It was the latest bloodshed in a mounting surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the wake of a Jerusalem bombing last week that killed two Israelis.The violence began overnight near the city of Hebron, where fighting erupted between Israeli forces and residents.The Israeli army said clashes erupted after two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues. It...

