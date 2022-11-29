Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Soccer-'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.
The USMNT advances to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but not without a number of injuries to its star players
Both Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent were forced off with injuries during USA's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night.
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
SB Nation
Brazil, Portugal advance to last 16; Ghana, Korea, Serbia, Cameroon entertain with goalfests
Brazil and Portugal became the second and third teams to book their places in the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, joining France among the teams already guaranteed to advance from the group stage with a game to spare. Their 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Uruguay, respectively,...
CBS Sports
USA vs. Iran score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings, lineups in FIFA World Cup 2022
It's win or go home for the USA today in their final match of Group B. It's win or go home for the United States as they wrap up play in Group B against Iran on Tuesday in Qatar. The goal is simple for Gregg Berhalter and the team as they play their biggest game in two years. Just win and you're through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time in the last four tournaments. Just win and not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup is pushed out of our memories. It will be easier said than done as the USMNT has struggled to score goals in a stout defensive group but if they play their game, a win should be manageable for the squad.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Chase Leading World Cup Scorer
Back in the day, before in-depth stats and video analysis became available to any punter with an internet connection and £12.95 to month to spend on a subscription, the World Cup would represent the largest possible stage for players to display their talent. For athletes hailing from less heralded countries or plying their trade in leagues outside the big five in particular it could be unique in that regard.
SB Nation
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he’d send Belgium into the round of 16 of the World Cup. Somehow, he missed. Belgium and its aging generation of players were eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco. Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he’d be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the World Cup started.
BBC
Ben Godfrey: England defender helps Everton Under-21s beat Mansfield in Papa John's Trophy
England international Ben Godfrey played the full game as Everton Under-21s scored twice in injury-time to beat Mansfield in the Papa Johns Trophy. Godfrey, 24, has not featured for the first team since he fractured his fibula against Chelsea in August. The League Two side took an early lead through...
SB Nation
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
SB Nation
On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!
The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.
Two minutes of chaos that fired Socceroos into World Cup final-16
When Tunisia scored against France, Australia’s hopes took a sudden dive. But within seconds Mathew Leckie had changed everything again
SB Nation
Tammy Abraham ‘dragged into tornado of negativity’ in second season struggle at AS Roma — report
Tammy Abraham was the toast of the town gladiatorial arena after scoring 27 goals (in 53 appearances) last season for AS Roma, but things have taken a turn for the worse for the former Chelsea striker. The mob, after all, is fickle and the mood has soured significantly as the team have shown no progress from last season’s 7th place finish, and Tammy has slumped to just 4 goals in 20 appearances.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
Yardbarker
FIFA records incredible statistics behind Rashford’s free-kick vs Wales
Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick against Wales at the World Cup. It was the first of two goals from the Manchester United star in England’s final group match. While England were poor in the first half, Rashford was one of a few players England had that looked dangerous. It came as no surprise that he would be the one to open the scoring just five minutes after the interval from a fantastic set piece.
Comments / 0