Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO