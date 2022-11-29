ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

CBS LA

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Detectives looking for suspect who murdered U.S. veteran at LACC

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who killed a U.S. veteran in a parking structure at Los Angeles City College (LACC). On November 7, just after 2 p.m., LASD deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon within the LACC parking structure at 640 North Heliotrope Drive. When deputies arrived on scene they located the victim on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies

A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

