foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
foxla.com
Detectives looking for suspect who murdered U.S. veteran at LACC
LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who killed a U.S. veteran in a parking structure at Los Angeles City College (LACC). On November 7, just after 2 p.m., LASD deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon within the LACC parking structure at 640 North Heliotrope Drive. When deputies arrived on scene they located the victim on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
foxla.com
Deputies discuss suspected LA serial rapist accused of targeting more than a dozen women
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discussed the arrest of a suspected serial rapist. Authorities fear there may be more victims connected to the suspect, 21-year-old Michael Watson Jr.
signalscv.com
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
theavtimes.com
Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought
Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies
A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspect in Long Beach stabbing death released, police say it wasn’t victim’s cause of death
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner’s officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
Veteran found murdered in Los Angeles college parking lot, suspect sought
Authorities are searching for the suspect who murdered a veteran in the Los Angeles City College parking structure. The victim is a U.S. veteran who is also a transient person, but no further details of their identity were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deadly assault happened on Nov. 7. Deputies responded […]
Bell Gardens police release details regarding rough arrest of armed suspect
The Bell Gardens Police Department released information about a rough arrest that was captured on video and shared on social media this week in which two officers can be seen taking a suspect to the ground and using a stun gun on him. The incident happened Sunday evening around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of […]
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
kvta.com
Jury Fails To Reach Verdict In Trial Of Oxnard Man Who Traded Gunshots With Oxnard Officer
A Ventura County judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of a man accused of trading gunshots with an Oxnard police officer more than six years ago. It was on the afternoon of March 31, 2016 that officers responded to El Dorado...
Police arrest 2 suspected of Rolex robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspected of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck, sends it barreling toward motorcyclist in Malibu
Dramatic video captured the moment when a pickup truck involved in a violent crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu flipped on top of an innocent motorcyclist.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
